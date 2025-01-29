'American Idol' producers fear Carrie Underwood’s one decision will make contestants 'uncomfortable'

Producers are reportedly uneasy about the backlash stemming from Underwood’s participation in the event and fear it could alienate contestants.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is no stranger to the spotlight, but her recent performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration has sparked a firestorm— one that has now reached the sets of ‘American Idol.’ Producers of the long-running talent competition are reportedly uneasy about the backlash stemming from Underwood’s participation in the event and fear it could alienate contestants and viewers alike. Underwood took center stage at Trump’s inauguration to perform a stirring rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’ as the 78-year-old was sworn into office.

As per SaraaCarter, critics on social media were quick to slam Underwood’s involvement, with some even calling for a boycott of her music and her upcoming debut as a judge on ‘American Idol.’ A source close to the production, shared, “Idol contestants come from a wide range of diverse backgrounds, and so do the people who work on the show. There are concerns that her apparent political stance might make some contestants feel uncomfortable.”

Who else strongly supports Country Singer Carrie Underwood singing at Trump’s inauguration ? pic.twitter.com/dmDlebEd5Y — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 18, 2025

The controversy has reportedly also caused some unease among Underwood’s fellow judges, particularly Lionel Richie. A known liberal, Richie has been vocal about his opposition to the Republican leader and his rhetoric, prompting speculations that tensions could arise between the two judges. A source noted, “Her apparent support for Trump doesn’t align with the show’s values of inclusivity and diversity. This could create some tension.” Underwood, however, has maintained that her performance was not a political statement but rather an opportunity to unite Americans through music.

As per The Independent, in a statement, she explained, “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.” An insider also defended, “She does her music for everyone, and she also knows many of her fans will be watching the inauguration. This was a no-brainer for her, as she feels more good will come from it despite the criticism…America made her dreams come true, so this is her way of giving back to the country she loves and which has supported her forever.” Despite her explanation, the backlash has been relentless. Underwood’s streaming numbers reportedly declined by 6% on the day of the inauguration.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage for 'Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency' at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 06, 2024, in Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

Adding to the controversy were the technical difficulties that plagued her performance. According to sources, Underwood was frustrated by last-minute changes that forced the event indoors and limited the number of people she could bring with her. Despite the uproar, ‘American Idol’ producers have reassured that Underwood’s job is not at risk. They remarked, “Carrie’s job is not in jeopardy…no talks of firing her.” Underwood replaced judge Katy Perry who called it quits last year to focus more on her music. Season 23 of American Idol will air on March 9, 2025.