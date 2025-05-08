Josh King gave up his shot at 'American Idol' Top 7 — his next move left judges and fans in tears

Josh King's heartfelt gesture towards other contestant Mattie Pruitt has made him a fan-favorite despite being eliminated from the show: "Class Act."

Making tough calls is not something new for the 'American Idol' judges; however, this season, with talents like Mattie Pruitt, Jamal Roberts, the rockstar Thunderstorm Artis, Gabby Samone, and Josh King, there is no denying that judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood are constantly having to rack their brains when it comes to picking the right contestant. During the May 5 episode, judges had to face a similar situation where they had to choose between the bottom two contestants, advancing one to compete with the top 7 of season 23 while sending the other back home.

The two contestants were none other than 16-year-old Pruitt and 23-year-old King. As the judges exchanged words on whom to save, King did something that stunned everybody on the set. He nodded his head towards Pruitt, hinting to the judges to pick her. Followings, the judges saved Pruitt and sent King home, as reported by People.

This gesture once again stole many hearts, prompting fans to start a "Josh King Appreciation Thread" on Reddit. One user described his gesture as a "Classic act." The second added, "He was pretty damn good this season." "Is there any other way someone as endearing and playful as Josh would exit the competition than by singing the lyric 'I wanna go home' over and over? We love you," wrote the third.

Fans didn't shy away from expressing their feelings on King's Instagram post as well. One fan wrote, "Seriously THE sweetest and kindest heart. You made me cry as you gestured to the judges to vote for Mattie. Best of luck, Josh, reach for the stars!!!" Another added, "You had a great performance, but my heart exploded when you kept motioning for the judges to pick Maddy! That was so selfless! You have a bright future ahead of you, Josh!"

It was undoubtedly a surprising move, especially after King had opened up about how much the 'American Idol' experience and friendships meant to him. In an earlier episode, which aired on April 16, just ahead of his performance of 'All By Myself,' King made a surprising revelation: "Growing up, I was not a loner by choice, but not have that many friends." He continued, "I never had a place for me. Coming to ‘Idol’ changed all that. They’re some of the greatest friends I’ve ever had, and I love them for that,” he said, visibly choked up.

With a tense voice, he added, "But it’s that fear in the back of my mind that once this ends and this journey ends with ‘American Idol,’ things will go the way they used to be.” “I want to have as many good memories with everyone for as long as possible,” he told the camera. Later, during the judges’ feedback, Richie assured King, “I want you to believe this. Since Luke and I have been here, there has never been a class this talented, ever, for us. You will never, ever be alone again in your life. Never.”