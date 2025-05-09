‘American Idol’ judges have a new nickname for Carrie Underwood — and it totally fits: ‘She knows...’

Carrie Underwood might just be the perfect person to judge a singing show and the new nickname just shows that

Just a few days ahead of 'American Idol' Season 23 premiere which happened on March 9, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie along with new judge Carrie Underwood appeared on the 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', on March 5. As the judges took their seats, Fallon, who told Underwood that it must be a "full circle moment" for her to be back on the show as a judge, couldn't help but ask the season 4 winner of the show, if she still remembered her audition number. Underwood, with confidence, replied, "14887," leaving Fallon and the other judges in awe.

However, Richie jumped in, "She was the number one at the beginning,” he said of Underwood. When Fallon asked, "What’s it like to have an OG Idol on the show?" Richie said of Underwood, "She is a jukebox… she knows every song that the contestants are singing,” joking that Underwood can’t help joining in. And even the viewers saw this to be true. During one of the auditions, in the March 19 episode, when contestant Kolby Melton performed on Kron's headbanging heavy metal song, 'Freak on a Leash,' per Naples Daily News. And Underwood couldn't help but sing the whole song with him, prompting Richie to say, "She knew every word! I mean, who are you?"

Later on, Underwood also joined in on a duet on Downing Pool's hit song, 'Bodies', clearly proving she was having a good time being a judge. Richie also told Fallon, "I go Carrie, ‘they’re competing. It’s not you. You already won." However, Underwood defended herself by explaining that if a nervous contestant flubs a lyric, she is happy to be their human “Teleprompter. I got you. I will help you.” Richie shared a memorable moment from auditions where Underwood found herself at a crossroads while judging three contestants. She confidently gave a “yes” to the first two, but struggled with the third. “Luke and I were laughing, ‘Well, she’s gotta say no,’” Richie recalled. “And she said, ‘Well, she’s so cute… she’s so adorable.’ I said, ‘The answer is no!’”

Underwood said of her decision, “I care a lot and it’s people’s hopes and dreams." She added, “I’m trying to evaluate, ‘is there more in there," while Richie flashed some performative exasperation at his co-star’s gentle nature. “There was not any more in that woman’s [inaudible]… it was a firm ‘no,'” Bryan said. The episode made waves of excitement rush through fans who were now eyeing 'American Idol' to hit their TV sets. One fan on the YouTube comment section wrote, "This is so awesome to see Luke and Lionel, they are so funny, and then add in Carrie, so awesome."

Another added, "I'm so excited for this season #23 American Idol! Nice interview, Jimmy I loved tonight's show. This group of Judges is already like family! This is going to be awesome." The third chimed in, "I can't wait till Sunday. Been listening to Lionel since I could barely talk. Always loved Luke's music. And I've been watching and listening to Carrie since day 1 on American Idol. Love all of you and God bless."