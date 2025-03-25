Aimee Lou Wood reacts to wild comments about her teeth in a candid interview: "Can’t believe..."

Aimee Lou Wood, 29, recently addressed the internet’s obsession with her teeth in a candid interview on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on March 22. On the talk show, Jonathan Ross asked the actress about her time on the 'White Lotus' season 3, which, according to USA Today, aired on February 16 and is available on HBO and streaming on Max. Speaking of 'White Lotus,' the actress said, "There are a new bunch of people, but there are some cross-overs from previous seasons. And the theme is pretty existential but told through the vessel of quite shallow people." Stephen Fry, also a guest on the show, commented on its theme, saying, "We get the pleasure of hating the rich." He further added, "If you want to know what God thinks of money, just look at the kind of people he gives it to." This statement causes everyone to erupt in laughter. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when the legendary actor and author began to praise her natural smile.

Fry enthusiastically declared, "Can I just call you a genius? Because I was reading an article today, just by coincidence, not knowing you are going to be in it. Vanity Fair—do you know what I'm talking about?" He continued, explaining how the publication praised Wood for keeping her natural teeth instead of opting for cosmetic corrections. "It sounds like a small thing, but you've obviously made an enormous number of people happy by not changing your teeth... which, you know, they are... like my bent nose," Fry said, eliciting a wave of laughter from the audience. "But yours are better," he added. Wood, nodding along and visibly touched, responded with a heartfelt, "Yeah, thank you. I really can’t believe the impact my teeth are having because the Americans can’t believe [my teeth]. But they’re all being lovely."

She then shared a hilarious anecdote about orthodontists analyzing her teeth online. "All these videos that come up when I scroll Instagram—like these orthodontists analyzing my teeth and going, ‘So what she has here...’ Whatever the hell it is, I don’t know what the hell it is! And they, like, dissect my teeth and say what’s wrong with it... but at the end, they go, ‘We don’t think she should change a thing!’" The wholesome moment sparked an "aww" from the audience, with Fry adding, "It feels so lovely—a real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever. Now people are clapping in an audience." However, Wood humorously warned against the potential consequences of her teeth appreciation. "I hope that people don’t start, like, filing their teeth [so] they have gaps," she joked, responding to Jonathan Ross’s suggestion that fans might now request to have her kind of smile at the dentist’s office.

Aimee Lou Wood at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Wood’s journey with self-acceptance has been an evolving one. Speaking to Stylist, she once revealed her self-doubt when auditioning for television roles: "I’d always be super confident when I went to theater auditions, but if it was a TV thing, I’d be so shocked when I got a recall. I sometimes thought, ‘Oh, a Channel 4 thing, I might have a chance on there.’ Then 'Sex Education' came along, and I was like, ‘Well, what have I seen on Netflix? Everyone has perfect Hollywood teeth.’” She recalled how her perception began to shift when British model Georgia May Jagger became the face of Rimmel London in 2009. "All of a sudden, it went from me being goofy to, ‘Oh, you’re a bit of a model, aren’t you?’ So I want to thank Georgia May Jagger for representing the buck teeth," Wood said.