'Agatha All Along' bodycount keeps rising as another major character is knocked off

Just when we thought 'Agatha All Along' was was done with killing off its characters, the show raised the stakes by eliminating another fan-favorite

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The recent episodes of 'Agatha All Along' have taken fans on a wild ride through a world full of witches, spells, and unexpected twists. The show kept us on the edge of our seats, and just when we thought we knew what to expect, it delivered a shocking blow: Alice Wu-Gulliver's (Ali Ahn) death. This twist not only surprised viewers but also raised the stakes for the remaining characters, especially Agatha Harkness and Teen.

What’s fascinating about this show is how it dives deep into themes of power, loyalty, and the risks that come with ambition. As we follow Agatha’s complicated journey, we’re reminded that the quest for power often comes with a steep price, and the choices made along the way can lead to serious consequences.

What happened to Alice in 'Agatha All Along'?

Alice's death was sudden and heartbreaking. In the episode titled 'Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Power,' she tries to save Agatha during a dangerous trial on the Witches' Road, where the coven is fleeing from the scary Salem Seven. In a brave move, Alice uses her powers to defend Agatha but is soon met with a tragedy when Agatha, who can absorb others' powers, accidentally drains Alice’s energy, leading to her death.

This moment hits hard, especially for Teen, who is left devastated over Alice's lifeless body. Alice’s story is a powerful reminder of the harsh realities of their magical world, where being selfless can come at a terrible cost. Her fate serves as a warning that in this universe, it’s often every witch for herself. However, even though her death has a big impact on the coven, it leaves viewers wondering if she is gone for good.

Is Alice dead in 'Agatha All Along'?

Given the show’s unpredictability, it may be too soon to conclude that Alice is permanently dead. The magic in 'Agatha All Along' opens the door to countless surprises, and resurrection has been a recurring theme in many stories. Alice was more than just a supporting character; her powers and connection to the coven hint that her journey might not be over yet.

Additionally, with hints dropped in previous episodes, such as Agatha still being alive beyond Episode 5, there's plenty of room for speculation. Could Agatha choose to sacrifice her power to bring Alice back? The direction of the show suggests we could be in for a thrilling ending, sacrifice and resurrection may be the central aspects of the plot. For now, Alice seems like she is likely dead.

'Agatha All Along' trailer

