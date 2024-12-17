'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma': Aaron Rodgers’s most controversial moments, including the Jimmy Kimmel drama

Take a look at all the controversial moments of Aaron Rodgers while his docu-series hits Netflix

Aaron Rodgers, in a latest docu-series by Netflix, revisits the defining and disputable moments of his life and career. In his career of nearly two decades, the NFL star has made headlines for his relationships and controversies, as much as for his professional achievements.

As 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma', a three part series, arrives on Netflix on Tuesday, December 17, here's a look at his public feuds over the years.

1. Aaron Rodgers's family feud

Aaron Rodgers in a still from Netflix's 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' (Youtube/@netflix)

Aaron Rodgers shares a strained relationship with his parents Ed and Darla Rodgers, and his two brothers, Luke and Jordan. It first came to light on 2016's season of reality dating show 'The Bachelorette' where his younger brother Jordan revealed that Aaron is estranged from rest of the family members.

In 2017, his father, Ed, confirmed the same, as he said “Fame can change things," in a chat with The New York Times.

The feud escalated in November 2018 when Aaron announced his donation of $1 million to those impacted by California's wildfire. Lashing out at him, Jordan Rodgers tweeted, “When your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act," as reported by People.

Jordan Rodgers lashes out at brother Aaron Rodgers on social media (X/@jrodgers11)

It's been nearly a decade and Aaron's relationship with his family haven't gotten any better.

2. Aaron Rodgers's comments about Covid-19 vaccine

Aaron Rodgers's statements and claims during Covid-19 received massive backlash (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he questioned the safety of Covid-19 vaccines. He claimed that he was allergic to an ingredient found in the Pfizer and Moderna and expressed his reluctance of taking Johnson & Johnson vaccine for fear of blood-clotting issues, as per a report by 2021 report by Forbes.

He also pointed to a supposed lack of evidence linking the vaccines to infertility. However, these claims have been debunked as misleading b immunology experts. As a result Prevea Health immediately cut off tied with Rodgers, while motivating people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

The criticism continued when Rodgers contracted Covid-19 in November 2021, three months after claiming that he was “immunized” against the virus. He was then forced to address the press over Zoom because he refused to wear a mask. He mentioned that although he is Covid-19 positive, he didn't lie about being immunized.

He also said, “I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended,” during virtual interview on 'The Pat McAfee Show', as reported by Independent. When NFL experts didn't find an evidence that the treatment used by Rodgers was effective, they slapped him with a fine of $14,650 for breaking NFL Covid-19 safety protocols as an unvaccinated player.

3. Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel's feud

Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers's feud started shortly after Rodgers's Covid controversy (Getty Images)

The Covid-19 controversy led Jimmy Kimmel to call out the NFL player on national television. Kimmel said, “The only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close proximity with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not. It’s basically the Covid equivalent of the condom fell off.”

In February 2023, Kimmel again slammed Rodgers and described him as a “tin foil hatter” after Rodgers said that he wanted to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. The fued escalated in January 2024 when Rodgers hinted that Kimmel was worried about the release of Epstein’s client list. "There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” the player said on 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

His statement made Kimmel furious. He threatened Rodgers with legal action and demanded apology. He wrote on X, "For the record, I've not met, flown with, visited or had any contact whatsoever with Epsteinm nor will you find my name on any "list" other than clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Aaron Rodgers in a tweet (X/@jimmykimmel)

Later, Rodgers denied calling Kimmel a paedophile as he stated, “I’m glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am, and I don’t believe he’s the P-word,” he said, on 'The Pat McAfee Show'. However, he didn't issue an apology as demanded by Kimmel.

'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' trailer

'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' starts streaming on Netflix from Tuesday, December 17