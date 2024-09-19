'A Very Royal Scandal' Ending Explained: Royal drama concludes with startling real-life development

Prime Video's 'A Very Royal Scandal' stars Ruth Wilson and Michael Sheen in key roles

Contains spoilers for 'A Very Royal Scandal'

LONDON, ENGLAND: Prince Andrew's (Michael Sheen) stars are on the bleak side following the infamous BBC interview with Emily Maitlis (Ruth Wilson), in Prime Video's latest miniseries 'A Very Royal Scandal'. Of course, Prince had no idea what catastrophe would follow him after the infamous interview, but the damage is now irreversible. Amanda Thirsk (Joanna Scanlan), his personal secretary, is the first to bear the brunt as she is sacked for failing to control the scandal.

In addition, Prince Andrew's daughter, Princess Beatrice (Honor Swinton Byrne) is debating whether marrying in such circumstances is a good idea. Not only Prince, but Emily is also under fire, with online scrutiny and a stalker hot on his heels. At the height of the pandemic, Prince's legal and PR teams are doing everything they can to free him from serious allegations, but the question of whether they will be successful remains unanswered.

What surprising decision does Prince Andrew make in 'A Very Royal Scandal'?

Michael Sheen in a still from 'A Very Royal Scandal' (Prime Video/@christopherraphael)

After deciding that she will marry while supporting her father, Princess Beatrice decides to get married. On the day of her wedding, Prince Andrew appears to be in a jolly mood, but his joy is short-lived when Beatrice asks him to move away for the official photos with the Queen. Of course, it broke Prince Andrew's heart, but he concealed his sadness with a cheerful smile and moved on. Later, Sir Edward Young (Alex Jennings) announces that the Palace is willing to pay Prince Andrew's legal fees and he will actively participate in all legal proceedings. In addition, he outlines the legal team to conclude the case by January of next year.

Things are getting worse for Prince Andrew as he is stopped from going for a morning jog by bodyguards who inform him that he must be physically present in case Jeffrey Epstein's legal team serves him with the papers, but Prince has had enough. He lashes out at the guards and exits the premises.

Prince Andrew's legal team is seen discussing, and it is established that Epstein's legal team will argue that they served papers by handing them to police officers outside the Royal Lodge, which has the potential to tarnish the Crown. At the same time, heavily pregnant Princess Beatrice joins the meeting and announces that she will assist her father, deciding to represent him in the trial. Prince Andrew, who is seen restless, calls Princess Beatrice and announces that he will go to the trail to clear his name.

Why did the Queen refuse to let the trial happen in 'A Very Royal Scandal'?

Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson in a still from 'A Very Royal Scandal' (Prime Video/@christopherraphael)

Emily, on the other hand, announces her departure from the BBC, stating unequivocally that she wants to focus on parenting now after working for 20 years. She also gives her colleague Prince Andrew's picture-laced coffee mugs as a farewell gift.

However, what happens next takes Prince Andrew's world by storm, as Edward announces that the Queen has decided not to go with the trial and that settlement money will be given to the victim as well. Prince Andrew, stunned by the shocking revelation, states that if it happens, he will be forever held guilty.

To which Edward responds that, due to the Queen's impending platinum jubilee, she does not want any negative publicity. He also tells Prince Andrew that he is not invited to the celebration and that his absence will be excused due to the pandemic. When Prince asks what he should do now, a very deep answer is given by Edward, who says, "You'll have to live with consequences of your actions."

Towards the end, Emily is seen packing her things and walking out of the BBC office, while Prince Andrew is seen alone with his thoughts. A voiceover of Emily asking Prince Andrew about his message to the victim then plays. Andrew clarifies that he has no message because the incident never occurred and denies the allegations. The show concludes with the focus at victim Virginia Giuffre's photograph.

