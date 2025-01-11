A fan-favorite 'Yellowstone' star is part of famous Hollywood family not many know about

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' is a bag full of surprises that keeps entertaining fans not only with its stellar narrative but also with its offscreen drama. Ardent 'Yellowstone' fans are usually equipped with all the minor details of the show, but still, its Western neo-drama seizes no opportunity to surprise fans with its' off-screen trivia. While most 'Yellowstone' fans are aware of Jen Landon being the daughter of legendary TV actor Michael Landon, here's an intriguing tidbit that may come as a surprise there is another star who boasts a rich Hollywood heritage and has a connection with a giant studio.

Yes, as most of you might have guessed, we are talking about Cole Hauser. Playing the character of rough and tough Rip Wheeler, Hauser has been mesmerizing fans with his stellar performance and sizzling chemistry with Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton. With his top-tier performance, it comes as no surprise that the actor is the descendant of one of the most powerful families in the industry. Turns out that Hauser is the maternal great-grandson of Harry Warner, one of the founding members of the infamous Warner Bros, as per Southern Living. On top of that, it is also reported that Hauser's mother, Cass Warner, was the woman behind the film production company Warner Sisters, and her father, Milton Sperling, was a Hollywood screenwriter and producer. Such a talented family, indeed!

Besides that, Hauser's father, Wings Hauser, is also a seasoned actor who had memorable roles in several popular TV shows, including 'The A-Team, Roseanne,' 'JAG,' 'Criminal Minds,' and 'Magnum PI,' among others. But the Hauser family's Hollywood legacy doesn't stop there, as Wings's father, Dwight Hauser, was a renowned Academy Award-winning screenwriter known for his work in classic films like 'Ama Girls,' 'Nikki, Wild Dog of the North,' 'Nature's Strangest Creatures,' and 'The Legend of Lobo,' among others.

Additionally, Hauser's wife, Cynthia Daniel, is also an actress who is best remembered for her character of Elizabeth Wakefield in the beloved teen drama 'Sweet Valley High.' Daniel and her twin sister Brittany played the iconic twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield, as per People. The iconic sisters also appeared in 'The Basketball Diaries' alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 1995. After 'Sweet Valley High' ended in 1997, Cynthia shifted her focus to photography.

With such talent in the family, it is indeed great to see Hauser climbing the success ladder, which will surely increase tenfold with the 'Yellowstone' spin-off. The untitled series will be headlined by Hauser and Reilly, as per Deadline. 'Yellowstone' co-creator Taylor Sheridan will headline the spin-off that will have a strong connection to the original series. The spinoff is expected to explore more of Rip and Beth's dynamics, where the duo will be seen living away from the chaos of 'Yellowstone,' but will surely introduce new plotlines that will keep the narrative fresh. Apart from Hauser and Reilly, no official word regarding the cast is revealed.