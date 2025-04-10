'The Voice' judges had a special request from 12-year-old after hearing her vocal range: 'Can you...'

Janaki Easwar stunned the 'The Voice Australia' judges with her powerful performance of Billie Eilish's song in the blind auditions

Janaki Easwar created history with her performance on 'The Voice Australia' in August 2021. The singer sang a beautiful song 'Lovely' by Billie Eilish, which prompted all the judges, including Rita Ora, Keith Urban, Jess Mauboy, and Guy Sebastian, to hit the button and turn their chairs. After the performance, she received a standing ovation from the judges and also from the audience. During the performance, Easwar's parents were seen hugging each other, overwhelmed with emotion each time a judge hit the button and turned around. With each turn, their excitement visibly soared.

"I have to ask straight away, how old are you?" Sebastian asked the young singer as soon as she finished the performance. When Easwar told the judges that she was 12, the judge's jaw dropped. Ora, who was the first coach to turn the chair, had a lot to say: "One half of me is like, oh she's super super super young and there is always something little tricky there...because it's always so sensitive." She further added, “I don’t think you have any idea how good you really are; that’s what’s so endearing about you." She also continued to say, "Anyone you choose is going to be extremely lucky, and I hope and pray it's me." Sebastian also quipped, "For me, things got interesting when you started to sing the scales."

He also added, "I could tell that was a real musician singing up there." Then he asked Easwar if she could sing any Indian song before apologizing: "Can you please sing something Indian? I'm sorry to put you on the spot." However, Easwar was happy to oblige and sang an Indian classical song, 'Maate,' which got Mauboy into tears, along with many others in the audience. “You just remind me of me. I also didn’t realize how much existed inside of me, and you have that power, too. I would love to hold your hand and be your coach,” Muaboy told Easwar.

(L-R) Screenshot of Keith Uraban, Rita Ora, Jess Mauboy, and Guy Sebastian from 'The Voice Australia' Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Voice Australia)

In the end, Janaki chose Mauboy as her coach. Later, in an interview with The Week, Easwar was asked if she expected such a response from the judges, and she admitted, "I didn't expect that kind of response," and further explained: "I went on the stage hoping to give my best shot, not worrying about the results. My parents had told me that standing on that platform at the age of 12, as the youngest artist ever itself is a win." And fans couldn't agree more. One wrote, “The amount of emotion she can add to the song at the age of 12, amazing, way to go. Another added, “Omg she is 12??! That's crazy. Her voice and presence are much more mature for her age. This was just incredible. I can't wait to see her upcoming performances, and I bet she is going places."

The technique, the ability, the voice. WOW! So mature beyond her age. A truly phenomenal performance! 😍 — Rae, with an e. (@raedrawwr) August 10, 2021

Fans also flooded social media with their comments. One wrote on Twitter, "The Technique, the ability, the voice, WOW! So mature beyond her age." However, Janaki Easwar wasn't the first young talent to grace 'The Voice Australia' stage. Ahead of her in 2020, another young artist, Emmagen Rain, wowed the audience and fans alike with her powerhouse vocals in season 9, 2020, per 9Now. Like Janaki, Rain also proved that when it comes to talent, age is just a number.