Hollywood Christmas Parade returns with a star-studded lineup for its 92nd year

City of Los Angeles hosted 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade, marking the presence of several celebrities and stunning performances

When it comes to holiday cheer, few events do it better than the Hollywood Christmas Parade. This year's celebration on December 1 in the City of Los Angeles was nothing short of magic.

Grand Marshal Jeremy Renner led the celebration while Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, Montel Williams, and Elizabeth Stanton turned up as hosts. Produced by Associated Television International, the event is set to air on the small screens, showcasing the stunning transformation of Hollywood Boulevard into a wonderland of lights, music, and pure joy.

Full list of performers at the 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade

Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, Montel Williams, and Elizabeth Stanton host 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade (Instagram/@hollywoodchristmasparade)

The events are packed with exciting and jaw-dropping performances. Here's the list of performers at the Hollywood Christmas Parade 2024:

1. Terry Fator

2. Jon Secada

3. Elliott Yamin

4. Ava Della Pietra

5. Clay Aiken

6. Melinda Lindner

7. Laura Bryna

8. Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles

List of celebrities at the 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade

Mario Lopez at Hollywood Christmas Parade (Instagram/@hollywoodchristmasparade)

This year's parade featured over 110 celebrities who added their own sparkle to the night. Here's a list of some of the notable celebs:

1. Mario Lopez

2. Frances Fisher

3. Oksana Perepadia

4. Nina Svet

5. Jennifer Stolo

6. William Baldwin

7. Ryan Griffin

8. Michael Cooper

9. James Tupper

10. Kym Whitley

Where to watch Hollywood Christmas Parade 2024?

Hollywood Boulevard lit up with 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade celebrations (Instagram/@hollywoodchristmasparade)

The 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade took place on Sunday, December 1, 2024, in the heart of Hollywood. It started at 6 pm local time on Hollywood Blvd. and followed a U-shaped parade route.

Those who missed the live celebration can watch its broadcast on The CW Network. The parade will air as a primetime special on Saturday, December 14 from 8 pm to 10 pm ET.