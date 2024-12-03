'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Florian Sukaj accused of faking romance with Stacey Silva for TLC fame

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva confront relationship challenges

Stacey Silva is returning to the TLC franchise '90 Day: The Last Resort' to share the latest chapter of her relationship drama with Florian Sukaj. The couple have been together for more than five years and have gone through multiple ups and downs. However, the couple's latest drama has put their relationship in jeopardy, prompting them to seek expert help in hopes of saving their marriage.

Stacey has complained that Florian was never there when she needed to and has been preoccupied with partying ever since they moved to Miami. Stacey was recently rushed to the hospital, where she underwent kidney surgery. She has seemingly been fed up with her husband's negligence but still has hopes that the TLC show's therapy sessions could save her marriage. Florian has received backlash for allegedly using Stacey as a stepping stone to boost his fame. There are speculations that his love and care for Stacey is not genuine and instead, he has carefully crafted illusion for the cameras. Stacey is a popular internet and reality TV personality who has steadily built a large fan base over the years. Meanwhile, Florian was relatively unknown before becoming involved with her, fueling rumors that he has been leveraging their relationship just to stay relevant in the spotlight.

Are '90 Day: The Last Resort' star Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva still together?

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva are seemingly still together. While they haven't posted photos of each other recently, they have been actively promoting their TLC show appearance on social media. Additionally, they still follow each other on Instagram. The couple met for the first time on social media and sparked an instant romance.

After weeks of online dating, Florian and Stacey finally went on a double date with Stacey's sister Darcey, and Darcey's then-boyfriend, Tom Brooks. The couple got engaged after just six months of dating and exchanged vows after five years on April 20, 2020, in two separate ceremonies.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Florian Sukaj cheated on Stacey Silva

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Florian Sukaj has admitted to cheating on his with Stacey Silva with her former friend, Shanti Zhora. Stacey found out the Florian's cheating scandal after his photo with kissing a mystery woman went viral on social media. The woman was kissing Florian's cheek while another photo revealed a shirtless Florian lying in bed next to a woman clad in lingerie. Shanti later came forward to expose Florian's infidelity and claimed that he did not have feelings for Stacey. She further claimed that Florian pursued her instead.

Shanti later contacted Darcey and Stacey and alleged that Florian threatened about the incident. Meanwhile, Florian claimed that he had only kissed Shanti and nothing else had happened between the duo. Despite the shocking evidence and Florian's confession, Stacey opted to believe her husband. However, it seemed like the drama sparked trust issues between the duo and they would resolve their issue in the upcoming season.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 premieres December 2 at 8 pm ET on TLC.