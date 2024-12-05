'90 Day Fiance' stars Guillermo and Kara Rojer fuel divorce rumors with new post

'90 Day Fiance' stars Kara and Guillermo were recently seen together

Kara Rojer and Guillermo Rojer, the couple from '90 Day Fiancé', tried to stop divorce rumors with their most recent video, but it didn't work out. In December 2022, Kara and Guillermo welcomed their first son together.

The famous parents got together to celebrate the second birthday of the toddler, named Nicolas Antonio. Kara shared a reel from Instagram showing off the birthday celebration they hosted for their child.

Fans' perceptions that Kara and Guillermo are no longer together, however, have been strengthened by the post that Kara shared. Guillermo was standing a few steps away, clapping along to the "Happy Birthday" song, while Kara, dressed casually in denim and a t-shirt, was holding Nicolas on her hip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARA ROJER (@karaleona)

90 Day Fiance's Kara Rojer and Guillermo Rojer get together to celebrate their son's birthday

We noticed when Kara referred to Nicolas as "my" baby rather than "our" baby. Furthermore, Guillermo stood apart from his wife and children rather than standing together, giving the impression that he was not welcome at the celebration.

Has anyone else observed the coldness and distancing between Mom and Dad? Yes, they are definitely not together. It's OK to co-parent.

Since their '90 Day Fiancé' premiere, Kara and Guillermo may still have a contract with the network backing them. It's possible that they signed up for a new spin-off, such as '90 Day Diaries' or 'The Single Life', which might reveal more about their breakup and explain why Kara has been hiding things from her followers.

However, a '90 Day Fiancé' fan who saw Kara in public in September while helping her at a restaurant said that she had told them about her divorce and that she had been apart from Guillermo for several months.

90 Day Fiance's Kara Rojer and Guillermo Rojer recently celebrated their son's birthday (Instagram/@karaleona)

Kara Rojer and Guillermo Rojer tease '90 Day Fiance' fans about their relationship status

In early 2024, Kara started rumors that she and Guillermo were splitting up. In February 2024, she posted her final feed post with Guillermo.

Since then, she has refrained from blogging about him. On Kara's Instagram, Guillermo occasionally makes an appearance, but only when Nicolas is around.

Kara has been evading inquiries over her dating status in the interim. She enjoys statements that allude to a divorce while simultaneously implying that she and Guillermo are dating.

90 Day Fiance's Kara Rojer and Guillermo Rojer (Instagram/@karaleona)

90 Day Fiance's Kara Rojer and Guillermo Rojer leading their own lives

Lately, Kara has been concentrating on her profession as an influencer and performer. She and her adventures are featured in the majority of the photos and videos.

Guillermo hardly ever discusses her on social media. Additionally, Kara did not celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas with Guillermo, indicating that he had left their home to go on a solitary trip.

Kara and Guillermo appeared to be one of the least likely couples in the franchise to split up, while not being the most compatible. Nevertheless, a number of hints do support the idea that their plot has apparently come to an end.