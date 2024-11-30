'90 Day Fiancé’ stars Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo celebrate milestone despite rocky past

'90 Day Fiancé’ stars Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo's reunion is surprising, considering their public breakup

'90 Day Fiancé' stars Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo shocked fans by reconciling despite their tumultuous and toxic past. The couple's relationship has been marred by constant arguments, accusations, and public humiliation. Daniele had previously accused Yohan of infidelity, claiming he had over 50 mistresses, many of whom only wanted a visa to move to the US. In response, Yohan fired back, accusing Daniele of being manipulative and using him for her benefit.

However, the two recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, and Daniele took to her social media to reflect on the challenges and lessons of 2024. She acknowledged the tumultuous past but seemed optimistic about their future. While fans were shocked by their reunion, many questioned whether rekindling such a toxic relationship was truly a wise decision. The relationship between Daniele and Yohan remains divisive. However, for now, it seems they are determined to make things work. Time will tell whether they can truly overcome all their conflicts.

'90 Day Fiancé’ star Daniela Gates and Yohan Geronimo plan a baby despite being in an open marriage

Despite their breakup due to Yohan's infidelity, Daniele surprised many by sharing her decision to conceive a child—a shocking move, especially considering their open marriage. Daniele revealed that she has attended several IVF appointments, though the months of treatment have left her feeling apprehensive due to Florida's strict abortion laws. She explained that although she and Yohan are not back together yet, she would consider reuniting with him if he stopped seeing other women.

Many fans have criticized Daniele for considering bringing a child into an already complicated situation. Some further speculate her actions could be aimed at securing her marriage, or even more so, finding a way to return to the popular '90 Day Fiancé' series. At this time, Yohan has not commented on Daniele's baby news or their current marital status.

'90 Day Fiancé' stars Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo decide to have a baby, despite their open marriage (TLC)

Why did ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Daniela Gates hack Yohan Geronimo’s Instagram?

Daniele Gates took over Yohan Geronimo's Instagram to bring their marital chaos to light. After revealing that Yohan had an affair with over 50 women, Daniele also pointed out that despite their ongoing issues, he refused to divorce her. She claimed that Yohan has narcissistic personality disorder and accused him of emotional abuse. Daniele also labeled Yohan a "sanky panky," a term used to describe men who engage in relationships with women—often foreigners—to gain money or secure a visa opportunity.

She found this through messages on Yohan's computer. She also learned that one of his mistresses had entered their home and met his family. Exasperated by Yohan's refusal to let go, Daniele took matters into her own hands by using his account to go online and publicly vent about everything happening in their relationship.

'90 Day Fiancé’ star Daniele Gates took over Yohan Geronimo's Instagram to expose the chaos in their marriage (TLC)

'90 Day Fiancé’ star Yohan Geronimo accused Daniel Gates of using him

'90 Day Fiancé' star Yohan Geronimo had accused Daniele Gates of using him to her advantage. He claimed she manipulated him into believing she would bring him to the U.S., only for her to move to the Dominican Republic instead. Yohan believed Daniele used him for drama on the show and to control him in their relationship. The constant battles over money, trust, and his infidelity only added to the tension, with Yohan claiming that Daniele always prioritized her own needs over his.