'90 Day Fiancé’ star Jibri Bell exposed as ‘scamster’ by ex-wife Miona Bell

Miona Bell is currently in a relationship with Terzel Ron

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, '90 Day Fiancé' star Miona Bell was asked why her past relationships had ended. Her response was blunt and seemingly an eye-opener about her ex-husband, Jibri Bell. Miona replied, "You can either build with a busy partner or babysit a lazy one," indicating what she wants in a partner. She furthered, "I'm focused on building and taking big steps in life, so my partner can't be complacent, lazy, or someone who resorts to scams to make money instead of creating something real. If they are, it won't work."

Miona Bell shares a QnA post (Instagram/@mionabell)

While Miona didn't name Jibri, her sharp comments sure hinted at their marriage failure. The fans linked her comment to him straight away, since she described behaviors that have aligned with her previous accusations against him.

Jibri Bell, Miona's co-star from '90 Day Fiancé', has kept a low profile lately. The guy who was once flashing money and trying to sell his band, Black Serbs, seems to be doing nothing nowadays. Some fans think he's taken a step back, while others are wondering if Miona's comment was directly pointed at him. Jibri, however, has not commented on the claims, and nor have his representatives.

' 90 Day Fiance’ star Jibri Bell confirmed split with Miona Bell

'90 Day Fiancé' star Jibri Bell, 30, announced that he and his wife Miona Bell had separated after less than three years of marriage. He did so in a contemplative Instagram post, referring to their relationship as a learning curve. "Love is a gamble, and heartbreak is beautiful," Jibri wrote, captioning a video of himself rapping a song. An emotional post indeed suggested he had come to grips with the highs and lows of their time together, framing the breakup as a bittersweet chapter of growth.

Jibri and Miona ended marriage within 3 years (@tlc)



Jibri Bell reveals ‘fear of commitment’ ruined his marriage with Miona Bell

Ex-90 Day Fiancé couple Jibri and Miona Bell are possibly not entirely over each other. As of late, Jibri acknowledged his "fear of commitment" as being very responsible for their breakup. Now he thinks he could have been more romantic while leading a married life. However, Miona also continues to follow several fan pages of them together, and it looks like she may have regard for her ex-husband. Although Miona is currently in a new relationship, Jibri has not entirely ruled out their reconciliation in case things don't work out for her.