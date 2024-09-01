‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7: Loren and Faith's finances put their relationship to test

PHILIPPINES: '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 is set to premiere soon on TLC. Viewers can expect to see eight new couples navigating the complexities of turning their online relationships into real-life connections.

Each couple will encounter unique challenges, including issues like homelessness, celibacy, cultural differences, and lingering ex-partners.

Loren, 33, from Nevada, and Faith, 31, from the Philippines, are one of the eight couples featured on the TLC show. Loren, who has a diverse set of jobs in Las Vegas, met Faith, a transgender woman, on a dating app, and they fell in love.

Loren secretly hopes to move to the Philippines for better financial stability and plans to dedicate himself to making Faith happy. However, he has not been entirely truthful about his financial situation or his views on monogamy.

On the other hand, Faith, who has never had a boyfriend before, is excited yet nervous about their upcoming meeting. With the possibility of a move and a proposal at stake, their trip carries significant weight for their relationship.

As it stands, it appears that Loren and Faith's online romance may struggle to withstand the trials of true love, and their future together may be uncertain.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 star Loren seems ready to move to the Phillipines for Faith

Loren, a star from Season 7 of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,' appears to be prepared to relocate to the Philippines not only for his partner Faith but for his financial benefit as well. In a sneak peek of the TLC show, Loren expressed his excitement about traveling to the Philippines to meet Faith in person.

The Nevada native mentioned that he is preparing by practicing his cooking skills for Filipino dishes. The producer questioned Loren about cooking in the bathroom, and Loren explained that due to the humidity in the Philippines, it's unbearable. He mentioned that he is preparing for his trip to the Philippines as if it were an Olympic event, fully committing to the process.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 star Loren dreams of marrying Faith

In Season 7 of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,' Loren hopes to tie the knot with his partner Faith. Loren expressed in a confessional that his dream is to marry Faith, but he worries that she may not fully grasp his financial struggles.

"My dream is to marry Faith but I don't think she fully understands how broke I am," Loren explained in a private confessional.

In the official trailer, Faith's mother inquired about Loren's future intentions, asking if he and Faith planned to move to the United States.

Loren replied, "It's complicated. In America, I'm homeless." Faith's mom was shocked by Loren's reply. It seems like she won't give her seal of approval to Loren to marry Faith due to his broken financial condition.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 drops on September 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Max.