ILLINOIS, CHICAGO: In the upcoming Season 7 of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days', TLC fans will follow the love story of Brian, 52, from Illinois, and Ingrid, 33, from Brazil. Brian is a quadriplegic who has faced numerous challenges that come with living life in a wheelchair. Despite these obstacles, he has managed to carve out an independent and fulfilling lifestyle.

Brian is not just a survivor, he is an adventurer at heart. He has traveled extensively around the globe, passionately playing and coaching wheelchair rugby. During one of his journeys to Brazil, he not only fell head over heels for the vibrant culture but also discovered that the women there were often more accepting and understanding of his disability than he had experienced in previous relationships.

After enduring several unsuccessful attempts at finding love, Brian's life took a turn when he connected with Ingrid on a dating site nearly two years ago. However, despite their strong connection, the couple has not had the chance to meet face-to-face until now.

As they prepare for this monumental encounter, Brian is filled with hope and optimism. He genuinely believes that this time might be different, that Ingrid could be the one he has been waiting for. Yet, beneath his excitement lies a sense of apprehension. He worries about how Ingrid will react when she learns about his past and the complexities that come with it. Will she be able to embrace his entire story, or will it be too much for her to handle?

Right now, the status of their relationship is not known leaving fans to speculate about their future together. As the season unfolds, viewers will be on the edge of their seats, eager to see how this love story develops and what challenges lie ahead for Brian and Ingrid.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 star Brian questions Ingrid's intentions

In the official trailer for the TLC show, viewers are introduced to Brian as he embarks on a journey to Brazil, where he is set to meet Ingrid face-to-face for the very first time. The excitement and tension of their upcoming encounter are palpable as Brian prepares for this significant moment in their relationship.

During a heartfelt conversation with Ingrid, Brian expresses his feelings candidly, stating, "I want someone who loves me, but I feel like you're using me to get to the United States with your children." This poignant moment highlights the complexities of their relationship and sets the stage for the challenges they may face moving forward.

Shortly after the incident, Ingrid stood up abruptly, her emotions spilling over as she exclaimed, "How dare you stop it. F**k you." Tears streamed down her face as she stormed out of the room, her voice trembling with hurt and outrage.

Before she left, she muttered under her breath in frustration, "What does he think I am?" It was clear that she felt deeply disrespected and belittled, grappling with feelings of betrayal and confusion over the entire situation.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 Ingrid is a proud mom

In Season 7 of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,' we are introduced to Ingrid, a devoted and proud mother who cherishes her children above all else. Residing in Brazil, Ingrid's life revolves around nurturing her family.

As Ingrid embarks on a journey of love, it becomes evident that she has developed strong feelings for Brian, a man who has captured her heart. However, their initial meeting in Brazil proves to be a challenge, as Ingrid grapples with the difficulty of earning Brian's trust.

Despite the obstacles she faces, Ingrid is determined to build a solid foundation for their relationship. She believes that honesty is the key to overcoming the barriers between them, and she is committed to being open and transparent in her efforts to win Brian over.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 premieres on September 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Max.