'90 Day Fiance' alum Paul Staehle makes another allegation against Karine Martins and '50-year old BF'

'90 Day Fiancé' star Paul Staehle frequently uses social media to spread rumors about his relationship with Karine Martins

BRAZIL, SOUTH AMERICA: The rumors of a pregnancy have returned. Paul Staehle, a former cast member of '90 Day Fiance', has previously stated that his estranged wife, Karine Martins, is expecting a child with another man.

Now, he is repeating this accusation. Paul gave specific information regarding Karine's pregnancy and her baby daddy this time.

Paul says that Karine, a Brazilian, is expecting a child with a 50-year-old guy, according to DMs that '90 Day Fiance' blogger Shabooty was able to secure on Instagram. Karine has a new lover who is the father of her child, but Paul informed Shabooty that they are still legally married.

He said that Karine is struggling with "immigration" and that her new lover doesn't want her to continue doing any pornographic videos.

'90 Day Fiance' alum Paul Staehle alleges Karine Martins is pregnant again (TLC)

Karine Martins reportedly got pregnant after 50-year-old BF had her IUD removed

Paul further said that Karine had an intrauterine device implanted in order to avoid getting pregnant. He thinks Karine's boyfriend persuaded her to take the device out so she might get pregnant "immediately."

Paul was still attempting to take in all the information "mentally." He asserted that Karine was told by her new partner that he was fifty years old and that he was desperate for a child.

Karine had met the man this year, he added.

'90 Day Fiance' star Karine Martins allegedly had her IUD removed (TLC)

Paul Staehle had earlier shared a similar rumor surrounding Karine Martins's pregnancy

Paul had said earlier this year that Karine had married someone else. Karine and Jonathan M Rueff were congratulated by him on their marriage.

Paul was charged with breaking into Karine's Instagram account and sharing custody documents that showed an STD test result was positive. Paul began spreading the word that Karine was pregnant around March 2024.

He shared many screenshots of an unconfirmed Facebook exchange between Karine and Michael. According to the interactions, Karine claimed to have completed a test and thanked Michael for taking out her IUD.

Karine and Michael were planning to get married and move in together after receiving the texts. Later, Karine demonstrated that the exchanges were false.

She said she wasn't pregnant and that Paul had hacked her. She said that Paul was a dangerous man and that he was the one who used her Facebook to post the remarks.

'90 Day Fiance' alum Paul Staehle made a similar accusation earlier (TLC)

Is Paul Staehle telling the truth?

It's unclear if Karine is expecting her third child based on her Instagram activities. Karine has been flaunting the fruits of her labor at the gym in recent weeks.

Karine posted a picture of herself wearing her training clothes in a gym locker area on Instagram on October 17. Karine captioned the image "Dedicated," and it showed her looking more toned and trim than ever.

It's likely that Karine hasn't made the announcement yet, since she is still extremely early in her pregnancy. On the other hand, it's also feasible that Karine may soon give her version of events and that Paul's account is false.

There are many parallels between the incident and Paul's recent post on Karine. Paul most likely cooked up a story about Karine being pregnant, which Karine would later say is untrue.

It won't be shocking if Paul manages both Karine's and his social media accounts, and occasionally fabricates such turmoil online to attract attention and direct potential customers to the couple's adult content page. Even though Paul's career on '90 Day Fiance' ended a long time ago, viewers are reminded by incidents like this why she is among the worst cast members the show has ever had.