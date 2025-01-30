9 reasons why Rob Kardashian’s comeback could be the saving grace for 'The Kardashians'

Rob Kardashian’s humor and laid-back vibe once made 'The Kardashians' fun—now, his comeback could be the plot twist that saves the show from total doom

There was a time when it felt like the world belonged to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, and we were all just living in it. Although the value of the statement has declined in recent years, momager, Kris Jenner, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the controversial family remains relevant. As 'The Kardashians' Season 6 is all set to premiere on Hulu on Thursday, February 6, the need of the hour is to dish out new drama, which needs to be on par with the classic Kardashians. While the Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to the spotlight, it's time Robert 'Rob' Kardashian comes out of his shell and rescues the capsizing careers of his sister.

But how can Rob rescue his family's dwindling brand? The answer is quite apparent, Rob stepped away from the public eye after Season 13 in 2017. Since then, a mystery of air has surrounded him, and fans have wondered about his life, especially given his weight gain and the public legal battle with Blac Chyna over their daughter, Dream Kardashian. So, let's explore 9 ways Rob's comeback in the limelight can rescue 'The Kardashians'.

1. Where is Rob Kardashian and what is he really doing?

While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' lives have become repetitive, Rob's potential return to 'The Kardashians' could bring a fresh perspective to the show, as per Collider. His experience stepping away from fame, which is in contrast to his sisters' constant media presence, could definitely offer the authenticity and honesty that fans are craving. Rob’s return would also tap into nostalgia for long-time followers of the family, with his unexpected disappearance adding an element of surprise and shock that could captivate viewers once again.

2. We need to see more of Rob Kardashian’s bond with his sisters

(L-R) Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner at the grand opening of Kardashian Khaos at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on December 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Denise Truscello)

Rob's return to reality TV would not only allow fans to catch up on his life but also offer insight into how his relationship with his sisters has evolved over the years. While the Kardrashian-Jenner siblings have faced conflicts, they’ve always supported one another, leaving fans curious about Rob's current dynamic with them, especially after his 2016 fallout with Kylie. His comeback could explore what life has been like for him while his sisters became global icons, providing a deeper look into why he chose to step away from the limelight. Ultimately, his return would bring the family full circle, as the Kardashian brand is built on their close-knit connection.

3. 'The Kardashians' desperately needs some Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama

From violent altercations to accusations of social media hacks, Rob's relationship with Blac Chyna was nothing short of controversial. The former couple announced their relationship in 2016, with Rob proposing just ten weeks in, followed by Chyna revealing she was pregnant, as per Business Insider. Their relationship played out publicly, with Rob unfollowing Chyna on Instagram and publicly calling out his sisters for not inviting her to a baby shower.

After their daughter Dream was born in November 2016, the couple’s tumultuous relationship included multiple breakups and social media drama. Chyna even accused Rob of domestic abuse and revenge porn, while Rob and his family sued her for assault, battery, and property damage. Chyna later sued the Kardashian clan for $108 million and, in 2022, settled her 'revenge porn' lawsuit against Rob. It would be interesting to hear Rob's take on his controversial relationship with Chyna, and 'The Kardashians' is a perfect platform for that.

4. Can we get more of Rob Kardashian's 'dad' side, please?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian, dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)

While Rob does not share a particularly great relationship with the mother of his daughter, Chyna, his devotion towards their daughter is quite evident. Born on November 10, 2016, Dream has had a profound impact on Rob's life, which has been shared by his famous sisters as well. Rob frequently shares heartwarming photos of Dream on his Instagram. In one such picture, the then 7-year-old Dream is seen wearing a matching royal blue tracksuit and sneakers while posing in a convenience store, smiling alongside her dad, as pe E-News. The pair were joined by Dream’s cousin, True Thompson, and Rob’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, who expressed her joy over the outing, commenting, "My babies!!!!!! I love our fun adventures."

5. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna co-parenting? Interesting

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian at Onyx Nightclub on March 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Prince Williams)

While the two have seemingly found a common ground for their daughter, it would be interesting to see Rob and Chyna's newfound peace while co-parenting their daughter. In a 2019 interview, Chyna emphasized the importance of communication, stating, "It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child's other parent. That's the best and healthiest way," reported Newsweek. In 2022, Rob dropped his assault and battery lawsuit against Chyna, expressing, "My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," choosing to focus on their co-parenting relationship instead, as per Page Six. Chyna echoed this sentiment in 2023, in a chat with Today, saying their co-parenting skills are 'great,' saying, "We do have an open line of communication so we can make sure that Dream is taken care of and all her needs are met."

6. Rob Kardashian's business ventures can be a game-changer

Rob has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2024, as per Yahoo. Known for his appearances on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' (KUWTK) from 2007 to 2021, he also had his own spin-off,' Rob & Chyna' in 2016. In addition, Rob showcased his talents on 'Dancing with the Stars' and played a role in managing the pop group BG5.

Additionally, he has ventured into business, launching brands like Arthur George Socks and Halfway Dead, and co-founded the Grandez hot sauce brand. He also collaborated with Scott Disick on a men's fashion line for the Kardashian Kollection. It would be interesting to see how Rob handles his business ventures along with his daddy duties.

7. 'The Kardashians' lacks the humor that Rob Kardashian brings

(L-R) Khloe, Kourtney, Kimberly and Robert Kardashian arrive at the Premiere of the new reality show "Keeping up with the Kardashians" held at the Pacific Design Center on Octorber 9,2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E Rodriguez )

Rob’s deadpan humor in early 'KUWTK' seasons balanced his family’s drama, making him the most relatable Kardashian. His laid-back attitude and sarcasm grounded the show, adding authenticity to moments like stealing Kim’s Bentley. His humor was a key element of KUWTK’s success—something missing from The Kardashians today.

8. We miss Rob Kardashian's quirky bond with Scott Disick

Television personalities Robert Kardashian Jr. (L) and Scott Disick celebrate Disick's 30th birthday at the Hyde Bellagio over Memorial Day weekend on May 26, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Jeff Bottari)

One of the most entertaining aspects of 'KUWTK' was the dynamic between Scott Disick and Rob. Despite his split from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, Disick remains close to the family, but fans are curious about his relationship with Rob. Their mischievous antics, like pranking the Kardashian sisters by dressing as robbers, were some of the most memorable moments of the original series. The bond between Rob and Scott was both humorous and heartwarming, and many believe it's time for a reunion of this iconic duo.

9. Rob Kardashian's weight loss journey needs to be shown

Television personality Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg)

Rob has been focusing on improving his well-being and living a healthier lifestyle, but that was not the case in the past. A source told PEOPLE, "Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out, and eats better," following struggles with depression, weight gain, and type 2 diabetes. The source added that he was previously "unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked," but now he "knows he looks better" and is "comfortable enough to be photographed."

In March 2021, Kim Kardashian also expressed her pride in Rob's progress, sharing a post on Instagram as per US Weekly. The Skims owner shared a picture where Rob looked trim in shorts and a matching button-down shirt, writing, "We've made so many amazing memories this last year" and highlighting his transformation.