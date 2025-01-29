'Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown’s husband casually took a dig at her ex Kody: "I love eating...."

David Woolley once had fans cheering his Instagram post as it took a jab at her ex, Kody Brown.

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown’s new husband, David Woolley, once had fans cheering his Instagram post as it took a jab at her ex, Kody Brown. Woolley, in a cheeky tribute on Christine’s birthday, threw serious shade at Kody’s infamous ‘nacho incident.’ For those unversed, Kody had infamously once confessed that watching Christine eat nachos ‘cooled his attraction’ for her. In his 2012 memoir, ‘Becoming Sister Wives,’ he penned, “I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby. We’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station…Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen.”

He claimed that watching her devour the plate of nachos made him reconsider his feelings. For Christine, that memory has been a long-running joke— and a symbol of everything wrong in her former marriage. In recent years, she commemorated what she dubbed the 'Nacho Anniversary' by sharing a video on Instagram, which was taken at the exact gas station they had stopped years back. Woolley, the man Christine calls her ‘soulmate,’ took things a step further. In his Instagram post celebrating Christine’s birthday, he shared a picture of the couple enjoying a loaded tray of nachos, complete with dripping cheese and salsa.

As per Tyla, it was the caption that really sent fans into a frenzy. He wrote, “Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen! #christinebrown #soulmate #nachoslive." In response, a fan wrote, “And with a single post you’ve managed to win over an entire fandom.” Another added, “Literal king energy.” In agreement, a netizen chimed, “I just posted on her page that we knew she was social media happy, but this showed that she’s shamelessly eating nachos with her man (as every human should be with their partner and favorite foods) and that’s what we all needed to see.” In a similar vein, a comment also read, “Just won me over. That’s the best post ever! Classic!”

Woolley is known for his unwavering commitment to Christine and her happiness. Christine once revealed in an interview that Woolley was very nonchalant about her being in a plural marriage. She exclaimed, “I didn’t know that he knew who I was until our second date, but the way he told me was after I already told him everything, so he already knew. The second date…as soon as we got in his car, I was just like, ‘I was the third wife,' And then we’re talking for a while and a few minutes later, I was like, ‘I was also on television.' I’m like, ‘You watch my show?’ And he is like, ‘Well yeah, girl, I don’t live under a rock,’ or something like that. It was so great,” as reported by Us Weekly.

Christine and Kody were together for over 25 years before she announced her decision to leave in November 2021. She has since embraced her new chapter with Woolley, whom she married in October 2023 in a beautiful Moab, Utah ceremony. She shared, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been…I’m very grateful for everything that happened to lead me here. I love where I’m at.” With Woolley by her side—and nachos on the menu—Christine’s happily-ever-after is looking better than ever.