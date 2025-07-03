Bet you didn’t expect these bizarre ‘Shark Tank’ products to be this handy in real life

‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneurs are innovators in every way, but the products can sometimes be questionable. The platform has witnessed several new business ideas over the years, some incredibly creative, others slightly weird. Over the last 16 seasons, the judges of the ABC show, who are lovingly known as “sharks,” have invested in the craziest ideas. They have shattered dreams or given wings to them, but either way, the innovative inventions leave impressions on the audience’s minds. Some bizarre home products could actually be useful in everyday life. We have mentioned such items that the ‘Shark Tank’ has featured over the years.

1. Squatty Potty

Rarely in the history of ‘Shark Tank’ history comes a contestants who pitches the best way to poop. The team appeared on the show’s 6th season and blew away the “sharks” with their sales number. They made a deal with Lori Greiner and have only flourished their business since then.

2. ZipIt Bedding

This product is for the lazy people who find tidying up the bed tedious. ZipIt Bedding is a sleeping bag in the shape of a mattress cover through which one can zip themselves in. So, gone are those days when someone tucked you to bed; you can do that yourself. This product appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ season 5 and made a huge business through student dorms.

3. Scrub Daddy

Who doesn’t need a smiley face sponge that wipes off your kitchen stains? The hero scrubber comes with patented FlexTexture material that is adaptable to water temperature. The product has done $50 million since its successful run on the show, as per Refinery29. Scrub Daddy appeared on the 4th season of the show and the “sharks” into a bidding war that Greiner ultimately won against Kevin O'Leary.

4. IllumiBowl

Another product that can improve your toilet habits. Ever gone to the loo in the dark and stubbed your toe against the pot? Then IllumiBowl is the product you need. This product does not turn the toilet seat aesthetic with a neon light, but it can also improve the aim for those who pee standing up.

5. Floating Mug

Working people often use their cups as paper weights. Although there is nothing wrong with that, it does leave water and coffee rings on the paper or the furniture. It’s like having a coaster attached to the cup, and certainly a useful everyday product. The porcelain mug has an elevated position with a small saucer placed beneath it. The best part? It can be thrown into the dishwasher.

6. IcyBreeze

It’s hard to guess the product based on the name, but incredibly useful. It’s a portable cooler plus air conditioner that will come in handy during summer outings. The device is rechargeable and only needs water and ice to run. The two-in-one product not only keeps the beverages chilled but simultaneously gives cool air.

7. Better Life Cleaning Products

Who doesn’t prefer cleaning products with non-toxic and biodegradable ingredients? The company also sells a Shark Tank-branded kit that contains household essentials. Their products range from all-purpose cleaners to dish soaps and much more.