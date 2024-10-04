5 ways 'The Rings of Power' Season 3 can redeem itself from pit of awfulness, and yes we're axing the little pests

Here are 5 ways we think 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' can turn the tide in its favor and garner appreciation from the fans

MIDDLE EARTH: Prime Video's 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' has stirred up mixed feelings among fans and critics after its first two seasons. Many viewers have shared their disappointment, pointing out that the show has slow storylines and characters that don’t feel fully developed. While some viewers appreciate the show's ambition and stunning visuals, others find that the story often meanders without significant developments, making it hard to stay engaged. This pacing issue, coupled with a lack of depth in character arcs, has left many feeling disconnected from the narrative.

As the excitement builds for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3, there’s hope that things can get better. To bring back the magic of Middle-earth, the series needs to make some bold changes. Here are five creative ideas that could help Rings of Power find its way again and give fans the epic story they’ve been looking for.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 needs to say goodbye to the Harfoots

The Harfoots are the ancestors of Hobbits in 'The Lord of the Rings' (@primevideo)

The Harfoots, the ancestors of Hobbits, have created mixed feelings among fans. Although their story was intended to bring some lighthearted moments, many viewers found it boring and felt it took away from the main action. To improve in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3, the show could cut back on the Harfoot storyline or even get rid of it entirely. This would allow more time to focus on the important characters and the real conflicts happening in Middle-earth. By doing this, the series could explore themes of bravery and the battle against evil, that are at the heart of Tolkien’s world.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 must fix its half-baked character arcs

A still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power (@primevideo)

Many characters in 'The Rings of Power' feel underdeveloped or lost in the bigger picture of the story. A shift to a darker tone could help make these characters more interesting and relatable. For instance, characters like Galadriel and Elrond could face difficult moral choices that reveal the serious consequences of their actions. This darker approach would not only add depth to their personalities but also make their journeys more engaging for the audience.

By blending lighter moments with deeper, grittier themes, 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 could create a richer, more compelling narrative that keeps viewers invested in the characters and their struggles. This way, fans could connect more deeply with the story, feeling the weight of the characters' decisions and the challenges they face.

Fans deserve to have more epic battles in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3

A still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power (@primevideo)

Tolkien’s stories are famous for their grand battles and intense conflicts, which have been somewhat missing in the first two seasons of 'The Rings of Power'. To truly capture the spirit of Middle-earth, 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 needs to deliver exciting, large-scale battles that get the fans pumped up. One way to achieve this could be by highlighting the rise of Sauron, which would create a sense of urgency for different factions to come together and unite against him.

By featuring some stunning fight scenes, the show could not only thrill fans but also show the high stakes involved in these conflicts. Focusing on epic confrontations would help the series regain the grand, adventurous feel that Tolkien’s fans expect and love. When viewers see characters fighting for their lives, it creates a deeper connection to the story and its themes of courage and unity against evil.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 must introduce better villains

A still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power (@primevideo)

Another way to make the show better is by creating more interesting and memorable villains. In the first two seasons, the villains haven’t always stood out or made a strong impact on viewers. Season 3 could focus on building villains who aren’t just powerful but have deeper, more elaborate reasons for their actions. By giving them backstories and motivations that people can relate to, the show can make the conflicts feel more real and intense. A well-developed villain can raise the stakes and draw fans deeper into the story, making the heroes' journey more meaningful and exciting.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 has to stop adding complicated plots and focus on one main storyline

A still from 'LOTR: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

One major issue with 'Rings of Power' has been the excessive number of characters and subplots, which has made the narrative feel cluttered. To enhance the series, Season 3 of 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' should concentrate on a few key storylines. By narrowing the focus to fewer characters and their struggles, the show can provide deeper character development and more impactful storytelling. This would help create a clearer, more focused plot, making it easier for viewers to connect with the characters and their journeys. A simpler story could have a stronger emotional impact, making the whole experience more satisfying for the audience.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' has the potential to shine in the fantasy genre, but it needs to make some important changes. By implementing these bold ideas—like cutting down on the Harfoots, embracing a darker tone, showcasing epic battles, introducing compelling villains, and simplifying its storylines—Season 3 can redeem itself and truly capture the magic of Tolkien’s world. Fans are eager for a more engaging narrative, and with these adjustments, the next season could finally deliver on its promise. Let's hope the showrunners listen to what we have to say!

