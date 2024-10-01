5 Sophie Turner movies and TV shows you need to watch before CW's 'Joan' drops

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Sophie Turner has always captivated audiences with her diverse range and versatility, smoothly moving between period dramas and superhero films. As she prepares for her upcoming leading role in The CW's 'Joan', we eagerly anticipate her interpretation of this legendary historical figure. Before we explore this new venture, let us take a moment to reflect on some of Turner's most remarkable performances that emphasize her exceptional acting skills.

Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)

A still from 'Game of Thrones' (@hbo)

'Game of Thrones' is based on George R R Martin's popular fantasy series, 'A Song of Ice And Fire'. The show follows feuding families as they try to gain power, survive, and find their place in a complicated world of hierarchy and madness. Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark throughout the series' eight-season run. Sansa is part of the Stark clan, an unfortunate bunch with lots of heart but perhaps not ruthless enough for this world. Sansa is one of the main characters who undergo a major transformation, evolving far beyond her initial 'little dove' persona.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix And Apocalypse (2019, 2016)

A still from 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' (@disney+)

Sophie Turner brings Jean Grey to life in two 'X-Men' films: 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'. Her role as Jean Grey is first introduced in 'X-Men: Apocalypse', but it's 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' that truly showcases her portrayal of the complicated character. 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' centers around Jean's transformative journey as her powers spiral out of control. Her troubled past and struggles with containment become the core of the story, casting Jean as the reluctant antagonist. Turner's performance captures the character's depth and vulnerability, making 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' a standout showcase for her talent.

The Staircase (2022)

A still from 'The Staircase' (@max)

'The Staircase' is a gripping true-crime series that reimagines the controversial case of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), accused of murdering his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette). The show explores the family's disintegration as the trial unfolds, presenting various theories about Kathleen's fateful night. Sophie Turner plays Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael's adopted daughters. Margaret's journey is particularly poignant, as she evolves from a devoted daughter to a young woman questioning her family's flaws and her father's innocence. Turner's portrayal captures Margaret's vulnerability and growing skepticism, adding depth to the complex and intriguing narrative of 'The Staircase'.

Do Revenge (2022)

A still from 'Do Revenge' (@netflix)

'Do Revenge' is a wickedly funny dark comedy that follows two high school best friends seeking payback against their tormentors. Starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes, this teen-centric film is packed with nostalgic references and standout performances. Sophie Turner shines in a smaller but key role, delivering some of the film's most hilarious moments as Erica. Her scenes were almost cut from the final version, but fortunately, they made the cut. Turner's unpredictable and comedic portrayal elevates 'Do Revenge', making her character's eccentric appearances unforgettable.

Barely Lethal (2015)

A still from 'Barely Lethal' (@max)

'Barely Lethal' follows Megan (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenage spy who fakes her own death to experience life as a normal high school student. However, her new life is soon disrupted by agents pursuing her, forcing Megan to balance secrecy, survival, and adolescence. Sophie Turner plays Heather, Megan's ruthless rival from the intelligence training academy. Heather is determined to eliminate Megan if the mission requires it. Turner brings a delightful mix of action and comedy to the role, showcasing her versatility in 'Barely Lethal'. Her character's fierce competitiveness adds to the film's thrilling and humorous tone.

'Joan' trailer

'Joan' is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 2 on the CW network.