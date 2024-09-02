5 reasons critics are ripping ‘Wolfs’ apart — and why the George Clooney-Brad Pitt flick falls short

While 'Wolfs' had a star-studded cast, but the lack of a strong plot and uninterested acting turned the critics to bash the movie with poor reviews

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Critics are tearing apart George Clooney and Brad Pitt's highly anticipated buddy-cop film, 'Wolfs', and it's hard to blame them. Despite its promising premise and star-studded cast, the movie has been panned for its lackluster plot, half-baked script, and uninspired performances. With a record-breaking budget of $200 million, 'Wolfs' was expected to be a blockbuster hit, but failed to deliver.

However, it seems that the film's reliance on its lead actors' star power and its failure to deliver a compelling narrative has led to its ultimate downfall. Here are 5 reasons why critics hate 'Wolfs'.

1. Wolfs's bizarre plot twist falls flat

A still from 'Wolfs' (@appletv+)

One of the main criticisms of 'Wolfs' is its unoriginal and uninspired plot. The film's storyline, which revolves around a tough-on-crime DA waking up with a dead 20-something, fails to impress. The plot twist, meant to be a surprise, falls flat due to its predictability and lack of depth.

"The problems with the film arise early and frequently," claimed Siddhant Adlakha of IGN. What he means by this is that the plot's weaknesses are evident from the start and continue throughout the movie, which is a letdown for those who love thrillers.

2. 'Wolfs' jokes fail to deliver

A still from 'Wolfs' (@appletv+)

The script of 'Wolfs' has been panned for lacking humor and heart. The jokes seem to rely on a single idea, making the film feel repetitive and unfunny. The script's inability to deliver fresh and engaging humor has left critics unimpressed as there is not one special dialogue that they can takeaway from the film once it's done.

Barry Levitt of the Daily Beast argued that "it repeats the same joke over and over (and over again)." This shows the script's inability to craft a compelling narrative with meaningful humor.

3. Despite its star power, 'Wolfs' fails due to high reliance on charm alone

A still from 'Wolfs' (@appletv+)

Director Jon Watts seems to have relied too heavily on Clooney's and Pitt's star status to make the film a hit. Instead of developing a strong plot and script, Watts seems to have banked on the duo's charm to carry the movie. It feels like the script was made for these two actors and they weren't cast for the roles after the script was made. This approach has ultimately backfired, with critics calling out the film's lack of substance.

As Adlakha writes, "Watts seemed to have banked on Clooney's and Pitt's star-status to make it a box office hit." The film's reliance on star power has led to its creative downfall, and there seems to be no saving it anymore.

4. Clooney and Pitt's weak performances make 'Wolfs' feel like a phoned-in effort

A still from 'Wolfs' (@appletv+)

Both Clooney and Pitt have been accused of delivering unenthusiastic performances. It seems that they're going through the motions, collecting their paychecks without investing much effort into their roles. Their lack of enthusiasm has translated to the screen, making their characters feel unengaging and unrelatable. Levitt noted, "They're moving their mouths and churning out exhaustive dialogue because they're being paid a lot of money to do so." This shows how important the actors' performances are and how the ones in this film lack authenticity and passion.

5. 'Wolfs' squandered its potential with missed opportunities and unrealized ideas

Brad Pitt in a still from 'Wolfs' (@appletv+)

Finally, critics have been arguing that 'Wolfs' had potential but failed to deliver. The film touches on interesting ideas, such as the aging of its lead characters, but fails to develop them into meaningful subplots. The film's inability to explore these ideas has left critics feeling underwhelmed.

Robbie Collin from Telegraph says, "This is as close as Wolfs ever comes to a solid running gag, but it feels more like groundwork for a potentially sweet subplot about aging that never materializes." This highlights the film's missed opportunities and wasted potential, making it feel like a disappointment that could have been avoided with more careful storytelling and character development.

'Wolfs' trailer