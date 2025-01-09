1000-Lb Sisters’s Amy Slaton who is out on probation, faces backlash for endangering kids yet again

Time and again, fans have accused Amy Slaton of not treating her kids well and putting them at risk.

One may have thought the recent drug and child endangerment charges that almost landed her in prison may have knocked some sense into '1000-Lb Sisters’ star Amy Slaton, but that wasn't the case. Amy, who has been struggling hard to lose weight, seemed lost in Season 6 which aired in December. While her efforts to lose her extra pounds are grabbing headlines, so is her poor treatment of her kids. Time and again, fans have accused Amy of not treating her kids well. Most recently, eagle-eyed fans have slammed Amy for smoking near her kids.

Screenshot from Amy Slaton's TikTok video

The backlash came after a new TikTok video shared by Amy, featured her with her boyfriend, Brian Lovvorn, as well as the kids. As per TV Showsace, what angered fans was Lovvorn smoking indoors near the kids, which they dubbed not only irresponsible but also a health and fire hazard.

Fans accused Amy of failing to prioritize her kids' well-being, even after the infamous arrest. Outrage poured in on a Reddit thread. A netizen penned, "The smoking inside the house is really dangerous, and the kids should not be exposed to secondhand smoke. I’m really disappointed in Amy, but is it really surprising to anyone? She’s dating the first guy who probably showed her any attention after her divorce. She’s going from one idiot to another." Another chimed, "Do you want your kids to have asthma, because that's how your kids get asthma?" A comment also read, "As a smoker, this is just plain gross. I know smoking is disgusting, which is why I do it outside, away from anyone else, and wash my hands and change into fresh clothes before being around children."

A photo of Amy Slaton arrested at the Tennessee Zoo. (Image Source: Crockett County Sheriff's Dept | Tennessee)

Amy found herself in hot waters also in September 2024. Reports suggested that the '1000-Lb Sisters' star was arrested during a trip to the zoo with her kids. She was allegedly bitten by a camel, which led authorities to her vehicle. However, they soon smelled a foul odor from her car, and upon further inspection, law enforcement found marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and Halterman’s two young children inside the vehicle, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Amy, along with Lovvorn, was arrested on suspicion of possessing Schedule I and Schedule VI controlled substances and for child endangerment. Both were booked into the Crockett County Jail. Following her arrest, Amy and Lovvron were released on a $10,000 bond. In the wake of the incident, Amy's children were placed in the care of her sister, Tammy Slaton. The arrest has drawn significant attention, with questions particularly arising from Amy's role as a mother and her public profile. At the time, fans expressed concern for the children, as Tammy might have had to pick them up from the police station.