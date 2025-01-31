'1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton reveals why she posts so many selfies— and her reason is quite valid

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton once revealed the reason behind her constant stream of selfies, and it’s actually quite heartwarming. Salton, who has lost an astonishing 500 pounds, has been documenting her transformation on social media, and she’s not afraid to clap back at critics questioning her frequent posts. Tammy took to Instagram and explained, "I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I think I look good. Well, I do a little bit, but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like, and I reflect, 'Dude, I was huge!'"

She added, "I would not be able to sit in this chair! Then I was trying to be so focused on losing weight, I lost myself. Lost who I was, and I turned to alcohol instead of food...I was still eating, so I was doing both, damaged in two different ways." Slaton’s statement was met with an outpouring of support from her followers, who praised her for her honesty. Reflecting on her past, Slaton acknowledged just how far she has come. At her heaviest, she weighed over 700 pounds and required a wheelchair or walker to move around. She explained, "What was this all for? Wasted time, wasted money, wasted effort... It's not a diet. They say it's a lifestyle change, it really is…I had a lot of demons, inner demons that I had to fight, and I'm still fighting... You can do anything once you put your mind to it, never give up," as reported by E! News.

As per Tyla, her vulnerability struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments with words of encouragement. A follower wrote, "I'm so proud of how far you have come!" Another chimed, "You are absolutely amazing Tammy." Reiterating the sentiment, a comment also read, "You are so right about this being a lifestyle change." In agreement, a fan encouraged, "Tammy it is amazing to see you make these incredible changes for the better.”

Others added, "You are an inspiration and it is never too late to make good choices and lead the life you want to." One simply remarked, "Gosh you've changed so much— not the obvious physical transformation but you seem so much more collected, focused, calm, and content, which is the real transformation as viewers of your journey we were most happy to see—a freedom in your mind from those demons holding you back...truly inspiring!"

Slaton underwent bariatric surgery in July 2022 after reaching her weight loss goal of 550 pounds. Her journey has been chronicled on the show, as well as on her social media platforms, where she continues to inspire fans with her resilience and honesty. She once exclaimed, "Before I went to rehab, I was just bitter, unhappy, very super-suicidal depressed. I personally have seen a lot of growth within myself and how I treat people and my family. And just my attitude...I smile a lot more."