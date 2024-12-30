'1000-lb Sisters’ star Amy Slaton worried about son Gage’s 'bottomless' appetite: “He eats more than...”

Amy remarked, "I don’t want him to struggle like me and Tammy did with our weight. I want him to be a normal, healthy weight.”

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has always been candid about her struggles with weight, motherhood, and self-esteem. Yet, one of her most heart-wrenching confessions came when she opened up about her son Gage’s big appetite. In a heartfelt moment on the show, Amy revealed her fears about Gage’s eating habits, describing him as a 'bottomless pit'. She remarked, “Gage is a very well-mannered baby, but I’m noticing that he’s like a bottomless pit sometimes. He eats more than I do, and it’s scary because I don’t want him to be 600 pounds. I do not want him to be fat.”

As per ScreenRant, for Amy, these concerns hit close to home. The reality star knows all too well the physical and emotional tolls of obesity. At her heaviest, Amy weighed over 400 pounds, while her sister Tammy Slaton, tipped the scales at nearly 700 pounds. Having undergone bariatric surgery in 2019, Amy shed 140 pounds and fought to build a healthier lifestyle for herself and her family. However, seeing Gage’s insatiable appetite ignited fears that he might one day face the same challenges. She asserted, “My son means the whole world to me, so I want what’s best for him. I don’t want him to struggle like me and Tammy did with our weight. I want him to be a normal, healthy weight.”

Amy’s concerns also extend to bullying. She expressed her desire for her children to grow up confident and healthy. But parenting hasn’t been without its challenges. She admitted that the excess skin left from her dramatic weight loss has made caring for Gage and her younger son, Glenn, physically demanding. She shared, “Sometimes when we go places like to the park or something, I’ll get so [worn] out because I’m carrying around so much excess skin…I don’t want to be a parent who has to sit on the sidelines because they hurt too much to do it.”

“To me, it’s ugly, the way it looks. It makes me feel unattractive. I just don’t feel sexy with all this skin…I feel like people are watching me and judging me a lot more.” Amy has researched excess skin removal surgery and dreams of doing so one day. She even joked about wanting 'perky' breasts. “I ain't no grandma yet," she noted. "I want perky t**s, not floppy, gorilla t**s. I want them to look healthy, and not just floppy skin flaps,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Love being a mommy to Gage and Glenn

Amy has over the years faced harsh criticism for her parenting. From minor car seat mishaps to critics pointing out her son’s dirty feet on social media posts, Amy has endured relentless mom-shaming. Yet, she remains determined. Having overcome prominent obstacles in her own life, her focus is on giving her children the healthy, supportive upbringing she wishes she had.