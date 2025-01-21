‘1000-Lb Sisters’ star Amanda Halterman reveals family member’s devastating cancer diagnosis

The Slaton sisters have a history of scamming fans through questionable GoFundMe campaigns in the past

Amanda Halterman, a fan-favorite from ‘1000-Lb Sisters,’ recently shared some devastating news about her family. Amanda revealed that her cousin, Katie Slaton, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer. o this, Amanda wrote on social media about the psychological distress the condition has caused her family. Besides that, Amanda initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist Katie, who is burdened by the continually increasing bills for her treatment, among other personal expenses. In the description of the crowdfunding request, she wrote, “Hi I am Amanda Halterman of 1000-LB Sisters on TLC and I am raising funds to help my cousin Katie Slaton who has been recently diagnosed with stage 4 Cancer and this has really taken a toll on my family and my cousin's ability to meet certain responsibilities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Halterman (@amandahalterman)

According to the GoFundMe page, Katie’s cancer has already spread to other parts of her body, making her fight even more difficult. “Katie was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer that has metastasized,” she added. The campaign explains how the family is doing all they can to support Katie through this difficult time, but they need additional help for treatment costs, among other needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Halterman (@amandahalterman)

One commenter wrote, “Prayers for strength so sorry cancer stinks.” Another shared, “Sending prayers I lost my uncle to cancer last year he is surely missed.” The GoFundMe campaign only has a portion of its target of $14,000 so far, but Amanda says she still hopes the community will rally for Katie. Not just Amanda, even Tammy Slaton emotionally cried out for support. According to Tammy, support from friends and fans would help alleviate Katie’s health concerns. Taking to her Instagram page, Tammy was pleading with her fans to contribute through her sister Amanda’s GoFundMe page. Tammy took to social media, asking anyone who could donate, stating that it would mean a lot to her and her siblings if any support could be shown during such a rough period.“Y’all I’m so sorry to be asking a big favor like this but if anyone can help even if it’s a dollar would help my cousin out so much,” Tammy wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy L Slaton (@queentammy86)

In the past, Amy had faced a lot of criticism for her use of GoFundMe. The most contested came when she created a fundraiser and stated it was for her sister Tammy’s funeral expenses, crying while she narrated that Tammy was dying. Then, after receiving donations for several days, Tammy appeared in one of Amy’s YouTube videos, alive and healthy, whipping people into a frenzy and claiming Amy was lying to her audience. Another incident showed that Amy, using the proceeds from GoFundMe, spent money on her laptop, as reported by Screenrant, once again damaging her authenticity. While this new campaign seems sincere, the Slaton sisters’ history of misleading their fanbase lingers.