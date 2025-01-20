1000-lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton admitted being 'disappointed' over her second pregnancy: "I'm getting..."

Amy’s first son, Gage, was born in November 2020, and her second son, Glenn, was born in July 2022.

‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Amy Slaton wasn't very pleased when she learned she would have another boy. The reality star, who already had one boy, Gage, wished for a daughter as she always wanted one. “I’m this much disappointed,” she said, opening her hands wide. This was because becoming a mother had been a mammoth struggle for Slaton; her weight coupled with her age made it a high-risk pregnancy.

In a candid confessional, Amy admitted how she had pictured it all going differently as she had planned on having her second pregnancy being her last. She said, "I'm getting older and I'm already high risk, so after this baby, I'm getting my tubes tied." Despite the initial disappointment, Slaton later shared that her heart was 'full'. She stressed, “Being a mom is what I have wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I’ve always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now.”

Slaton, however, found out the happy news in a rather gross way. She shared, "Two years ago I was pregnant with Gage because I went to the ER because I was so constipated. And with this one, I was like, 'Babe, I haven’t pooped in three weeks! I am pregnant.'" Mother's instincts or in this case, her gut instinct were right.



Slaton now looks forward to her boys growing up and hopes that they will be kind and successful. “I want them to learn how to be good guys. I want them to learn as much as they can, soak up all that knowledge,” she told People magazine. “I don't want them to be on the streets one day. I want them to actually be contributing members of society.” Her sons are miracles to her. When her first, Gage, was born in November 2020, she stated, “Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he is going off to college,” she told the outlet. “It’s emotional,” she added. “Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal. My heart just melted. He was so perfect,” Amy gushed on her reality show.

The mother of two in recent times, however, has been accused of child endangerment. The backlash stemmed from a new TikTok video she shared, which featured her boyfriend, Brian Lovvorn, smoking indoors near her kids. 'Sister Wives' fans slammed Slaton for failing to prioritize her kids' well-being as this was not only a fire hazard, but passive smoking is also bad for children. Not long ago, in September 2024, Slaton was also arrested during a trip to the zoo with her kids as law enforcement found marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. She was charged with child endangerment but the charges were later dropped.