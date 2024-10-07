10 worst-dressed celebs at 'AMAs' 50th Anniversary Special: From that sweatshirt to Sophia Culpo's disaster

'AMAs' 50th Anniversary Special took place on Octob in Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 2024 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special was held on Sunday, October 6, at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California to honor the talented musicians' contributions to the music industry.

Some of the top singers stepped out for the annual music event, however, not all the stars managed to slay on the red carpet. While a few celebrities nailed the fashion game, others failed to hit the mark. Let's look at the top 10 worst-dressed celebs at the prestigious award ceremony.

Raye

For the star-studded award show, the 'Escapism' hitmaker Raye donned an oversized brown sweatshirt which she paired up with a mini green skirt. To top off her look, she adorned many shiny jewelry pieces including eye-catching rings and elegant dangling earrings. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of black spectacles. Her fashion choices were mismatched and her outfit seemed more ideal for a casual day out rather than an award show.

Raye at the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special (Instagram/@amas)

Sophia Culpo

Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia Culpo appeared on the red carpet of the 'American Music Awards' anniversary special but her outfit missed the mark in terms of style. She sported a black blazer which featured dangling embellishments running throughout the fabric. She pulled her hair back in a sleek bun, unfortunately even her chic hairdo couldn't save her look.

Sophia Culpo at the 'AMAs' 50th Anniversary Special (Instagram/@amas)

Indi Star

The young superstar Indi Star arrived on the red carpet of the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special in a full-sleeved brown top and a vibrant blue skirt, she styled her blonde locks in loose curls. Her outfit caught the eye, but it left us feeling confused. It just fell flat in front of some other stylish looks from the night.

Indi Star at the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special (Instagram/@amas)

Chaka Khan

The Queen of Funk Chaka Khan turned heads with her brown ensemble for the wrong reasons. Her outfit consisted of metallic chaps with a steer, alongside a black sheer top which had a mock neckline and long sleeves. She brought the glitz and glamour to the red carpet, however, it didn't meet the high standards of red carpet fashion.

Chaka Khan at the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special (Instagram/@amas)

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight's outfit didn't reflect her dynamic spirit and artistic flair. The 10-time Grammy-winning musician opted for a sparkling black catsuit that featured long sleeves and a mock neckline.

The legendary singer finished her look with a pair of black pumps. Despite all her efforts, her look fell flat on the red carpet of the 2024 AMAs.

Gladys Knight at the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special (Instagram/@amas)

Chingy

The 'Right Thurr' hitmaker Chingy was seen wearing a white and blue baseball jersey at the music award show. He paired his sporty look with a red baseball cap and diamond-encrusted chains. His ensemble appeared more appropriate for a baseball game than an awards ceremony, giving the impression that he had just come from a game to the event.

Chingy at the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special (Instagram/@amas)

Nile Rodgers

Nile Rodgers, the co-founder of the legendary band Chic, donned a red pant-suit at the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special, blending in with the red carpet. He completed his outfit with a pair of white boots but they didn't enhance his appearance.

Nile Rodgers at the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special (Instagram/@amas)

J-Kwon

Jerrell C Jones, best known by the fans as J-Kwon wore a black hoodie with black pants and a long black shirt underneath. He completed his ensemble with a matching black cap. His outfit was just way too plain and disappointing for an award show.

J-Kwon wore a hoodie to the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special (Instagram/@amas)

Lance Bass

On Sunday night, Lance Bass who shot to fame as a member of the iconic boy band NSYNC, hit the 'AMAs' red carpet in a teal suit. The 45-year-old singer and dancer sported a tweed blazer with coordinated baggy trousers. Underneath his blazer, he wore a black button-down shirt. His outfit was eye-catching, yet it was somewhat lackluster.

Lance Bass at the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special (Instagram/@amas)

Jesse Metcalfe

Jesse MetCalfe's all-black ensemble outfit was underwhelming. He wore a black t-shirt, and black pants with a white shirt underneath. It was very evident that he barely put any effort into getting ready for the award show. His outfit seemed like a last-minute choice.