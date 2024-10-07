10 worst-dressed celebs at 'AMAs' 50th Anniversary Special: From that sweatshirt to Sophia Culpo's disaster
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 2024 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special was held on Sunday, October 6, at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California to honor the talented musicians' contributions to the music industry.
Some of the top singers stepped out for the annual music event, however, not all the stars managed to slay on the red carpet. While a few celebrities nailed the fashion game, others failed to hit the mark. Let's look at the top 10 worst-dressed celebs at the prestigious award ceremony.
Raye
For the star-studded award show, the 'Escapism' hitmaker Raye donned an oversized brown sweatshirt which she paired up with a mini green skirt. To top off her look, she adorned many shiny jewelry pieces including eye-catching rings and elegant dangling earrings. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of black spectacles. Her fashion choices were mismatched and her outfit seemed more ideal for a casual day out rather than an award show.
Sophia Culpo
Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia Culpo appeared on the red carpet of the 'American Music Awards' anniversary special but her outfit missed the mark in terms of style. She sported a black blazer which featured dangling embellishments running throughout the fabric. She pulled her hair back in a sleek bun, unfortunately even her chic hairdo couldn't save her look.
Indi Star
The young superstar Indi Star arrived on the red carpet of the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special in a full-sleeved brown top and a vibrant blue skirt, she styled her blonde locks in loose curls. Her outfit caught the eye, but it left us feeling confused. It just fell flat in front of some other stylish looks from the night.
Chaka Khan
The Queen of Funk Chaka Khan turned heads with her brown ensemble for the wrong reasons. Her outfit consisted of metallic chaps with a steer, alongside a black sheer top which had a mock neckline and long sleeves. She brought the glitz and glamour to the red carpet, however, it didn't meet the high standards of red carpet fashion.
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight's outfit didn't reflect her dynamic spirit and artistic flair. The 10-time Grammy-winning musician opted for a sparkling black catsuit that featured long sleeves and a mock neckline.
The legendary singer finished her look with a pair of black pumps. Despite all her efforts, her look fell flat on the red carpet of the 2024 AMAs.
Chingy
The 'Right Thurr' hitmaker Chingy was seen wearing a white and blue baseball jersey at the music award show. He paired his sporty look with a red baseball cap and diamond-encrusted chains. His ensemble appeared more appropriate for a baseball game than an awards ceremony, giving the impression that he had just come from a game to the event.
Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers, the co-founder of the legendary band Chic, donned a red pant-suit at the 'American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special, blending in with the red carpet. He completed his outfit with a pair of white boots but they didn't enhance his appearance.
J-Kwon
Jerrell C Jones, best known by the fans as J-Kwon wore a black hoodie with black pants and a long black shirt underneath. He completed his ensemble with a matching black cap. His outfit was just way too plain and disappointing for an award show.
Lance Bass
On Sunday night, Lance Bass who shot to fame as a member of the iconic boy band NSYNC, hit the 'AMAs' red carpet in a teal suit. The 45-year-old singer and dancer sported a tweed blazer with coordinated baggy trousers. Underneath his blazer, he wore a black button-down shirt. His outfit was eye-catching, yet it was somewhat lackluster.
Jesse Metcalfe
Jesse MetCalfe's all-black ensemble outfit was underwhelming. He wore a black t-shirt, and black pants with a white shirt underneath. It was very evident that he barely put any effort into getting ready for the award show. His outfit seemed like a last-minute choice.