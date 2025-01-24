'Yellowstone' star's spine-chilling thriller on Netflix left fans 'screaming': "I went in blind.."

One 'Yellowstone' star hits out of the park with her stunning performance in Netflix's number one movie

Renowned for its variety of content, Netflix leaves no stone unturned to keep its subscribers hooked to its vast library of content. The new year is also no exception; however, last year the streaming giant introduced a heart-pounding thriller that starred a 'Yellowstone' star. The high-stakes thriller is imbued with drama and a heart-pounding narrative that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish. While 'Yellowstone' may have kissed goodbye to the fans, this movie is a testament to the fact that this star will have a long and illustrious career.

Released on Friday, 25 October, the thriller flick is titled 'Don't Move' and stars Kelsey Asbille as the protagonist. Asbille is known for playing the character of a Native American woman, Monica Dutton, in the highly popular Western drama series. While in 'Yellowstone' Asbille's Monica is empathetic and understanding, her portrayal of Iris in 'Don't Move' is of someone emotional and vulnerable. The plotline of 'Don't Move' encapsulates Iris' emotional journey as she grieves the death of her young son. However, soon she gets hunted by a serial killer who injects her with a paralytic agent, as per The Mirror. The substance gives her only twenty minutes to escape before her body shuts down.

While the movie has an average score of 5.8 on IMDb, the viewers were in awe of the storyline as many shared their views under a Reddit thread. One fan wrote, "I really enjoyed this movie! It was more of a thriller but has this deeper meaning of wanting to end life and then having your life almost taken out of your hands and wanting to fight for it with everything you have and seeing its worth. It almost had some poetic moments and the setting and videography were beautiful for a thriller." Another one said, "A friend recommended this to me and I really enjoyed it. I went in blind as well."

Another opined, "Watched it last night and it was a nice, tense watch. I know the trauma motif is overplayed, but it worked fine for me." A fan shared, "Sooo good. Legit got me screaming at the end." Meanwhile, a fan shared, "I really enjoyed this movie. One more example of why it's good to actually watch a movie yourself instead of just relying on the reviews of others. When I googled it, I saw a majority of 1-star ratings."

Hopefully, 'Don't Move' gets to be a new stepping stone in Asbille's career, who recently shared why she was terrified of filming the final scene of 'Yellowstone.' Despite being in a show about cowboys, Asbille had to face her fear when her final scene involved horseback riding. "So it was our last day," she recalled on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', as per Cat Country. "It's the final time you see these characters, and we're all on horseback. Even our director, Taylor Sheridan, is on horseback, and we've got 100 cattle. And the clouds just part and the sun goes over the hill and it's just gorgeous. Really beautiful." But I'm so scared of horses," she said. "So Taylor kept being like, 'Monica, ride up, ride up.' And I'd be like, Nope, she's gonna be right here. She's going to oversee from behind." Asbille also revealed her go-to coping mechanism in that moment. "I started my stand-up routine on the horse because I'm just so nervous," she recalled.