'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson once admitted to impersonating Miley Cyrus for years: "I'd be playing..."

Wilson revealed that her life changed for the better once she began impersonating Hannah Montana and was even called to perform at children's parties.

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson is a huge fan of the pop sensation Miley Cyrus. During her teenage years, Wilson used to impersonate Cyrus's iconic Disney character Hannah Montana. In an interview with People magazine, she revealed that her life changed for the better once she began impersonating Hannah Montana and was even called to perform at children's parties.

Wilson shared, "One day I would be playing a 3-year-old's birthday party and later that day, I would be playing a nursing home, so I really had to figure out how to adjust to my crowd. I was doing three or four parties a weekend and fairs and festivals. All my friends in high school were going to the LSU football games and living it up. I never even thought twice about it. I never felt like I was missing out. I felt like I was putting some notches on my belt."

In August 2024, Wilson even bagged the chance to honor her idol Cyrus as a Disney Legend at a D23 event that took place in Anaheim, California. Cyrus had created history by becoming the youngest person ever to be named a Disney legend. For the unversed, she essayed the role of Hannah Montana on the beloved sitcom from 2006 to 2011 over four seasons. In a video acquired by Entertainment Tonight, Wilson gushed over Cyrus and said, "Miley, you might not know this, but I am truly one of your biggest fans. My very first job was taking my portable sound system and a wig and 15 tracks I learned from back to back and…and impersonating Hannah Montana."

"I'm talking about birthday parties, fairs, festivals, you name it. It was me, Lainey Wilson, opening up for me, as Hannah Montana. You inspired me to believe in myself. That I, too, could be an ordinary girl living in an extraordinary world. So on behalf of Hannah Montana fans everywhere, I’d like to dedicate this song to you," Wilson said. The 'Yellowstone' star also took to her Instagram page and penned, "I got the best of both worlds that’s for sure🌎 From performing as Hannah Montana on flatbed trailers at birthday parties to honoring the legend herself…now that right there is what you call a full circle moment....Still pinching myself about last night. 🕺"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson)

We must say, Wilson has come a long way from getting rejected on 'American Idol' to winning a Grammy award. Wilson auditioned nearly seven times before reaching the first round of auditions of 'American Idol' but she never made it past that round, as per Country Now. Wilson was also rejected from 'The Voice.' Despite all the setbacks, Wilson didn't give up on herself and her dreams and the rest is history.