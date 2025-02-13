'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner sparks romance rumors with an unexpected star—and fans are losing it

Not only is Costner poised for a triumphant return with the documentary 'Yellowstone to Yosemite,' but the actor is also turning over a new leaf in his personal life.

Following his high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner in 2023 Kevin Costner buried himself in work. However, controversies still found him. His tumultuous exit from the hit Western series 'Yellowstone' and the lukewarm reception of his ambitious project, 'Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1,' kept his name in the spotlight. However, the tide finally seems to have turned in his favor. Not only is he poised for a triumphant return with the documentary 'Yellowstone to Yosemite,' but the actor is also turning over a new leaf in his personal life.

Kevin Costner poses with the award for 'Schauspieler International' during the Bambi Awards 2024 at Bavaria Studios on November 07, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz)

Costner recently was spotted watching the Super Bowl 2025 alongside Pete Davidson. But what caught the attention of netizens was a photo by former Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb. The snap featured the two posing together during the mega event at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, as per the Daily Mail. The journalist captioned the same, "Oh what fun! #superbowl #nolastrong." This got the rumor mills running.

Social media and Kotb's peers were thrilled with the picture, questioning whether Costner was her new man. Kotb’s former Today colleague Savannah Guthrie remarked, "New couple alert." Meanwhile, Jenna Bush Hager playfully teased, "We have been waiting for this moment!" A fan chimed, "I like you with Kevin Costner! Get it, girl! xox." Another echoed, "You are definitely living your best life. So happy for you!" In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Uh huh! I think someone on the Today Show was right about this when Kevin was on the show looking forward. "

Kotb and Costner grabbed major headlines in the past too. Fans have long shipped the duo together. As per People magazine, Kotb was once also caught off guard during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' back in July 2024, when a fan brought up the romance rumors. Kotb laughed and exclaimed, “Wait, what?” as Andy Cohen chimed in, “The viewers want the two of you together.”

A shocked Kotb turned to Guthrie, who mirrored her amazement. Cohen insisted, "Yes, yes, yes, yes," while Kotb replied, “I have never heard that, not one time." Guthrie playfully pressed, "Well, you heard it now, you up to it?" With a mischievous smile, Kotb quipped, "Well, if the viewers want it." "Give the people what they want," Guthrie concluded.

However, it looks like Kotb and Cosnter's romance is on the back burner as the 'Yellowstone' star was spotted at the Kemo Sabe hotspot in Aspen Col., in December 2024. Interestingly, recently divorced Jennifer Lopez was also present at the venue, as per Page Six. Lopez seemed to be in high spirits, laughing and enjoying a drink, while Costner looked relaxed, chatting with other patrons at a popular clothing store.

While Lopez and Costner were seen in the same social group, they were not photographed together. Despite the speculation, a source confirmed to People on January 17 that Costner is currently single, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment. The source explained that Costner is not involved with anyone seriously and is not actively seeking a relationship.