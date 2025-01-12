‘Yellowstone’ finale gave every character an ending except for one: "He wasn’t interested…"

A critic noted, "He didn't film 5b because he was trying to get time off to make other stuff, and TS wouldn't allow it, so he quit..."

The Season 5 finale of 'Yellowstone' brought closure to the Dutton family saga, resolving the arcs of nearly every character with an emotional ending. Kayce and Monica Dutton found peace at last, retreating to a 5,000-acre parcel of land sold to them by Chief Rainwater. This initiated the beginning of a simpler life, free from the burdens of the 'Yellowstone' Ranch’s rollercoaster legacy. Beth and Rip Wheeler, too, bid farewell to the ranch, starting anew on the Big O Ranch, where they could focus on their own future. Meanwhile, Beth cemented her prominence over the Dutton legacy by killing her estranged brother Jamie, whose betrayal had long haunted the family.

As per Taste of Country, even characters with smaller roles were given thoughtful endings. Ryan rekindled his romance with Abby, the singer he adorably fell in love with earlier in the season, choosing life on the road over the troubled and challenging cowboy lifestyle. Teeter left Montana following Colby’s tragic death, finding solace in a new job alongside Jimmy at Bosque Ranch in Texas. Walker hit the rodeo circuit with Laramie. Moreover, the finale also offered farewells for minor ranch hands like Ethan and Jake, who found employment at the N-Bar Ranch.

Yellowstone finale was a big let down for me. Too predictable and Taylor Sheridan put himself in to many scenes when he was not an integral part of the family. Kevin Costner was Yellowstone and the day he left the show, it died with him. Too bad for a great series. pic.twitter.com/Vk7tiF7Nmo — SJ🇺🇸Close the Border! Trump 2024! (@sandrajaniga) December 16, 2024

Yet, despite the thoughtful send-offs for so many, the fate of one beloved character, Gator the cook, remained a mystery. Viewers were left wondering whether Gator would find a new family to cook for or fade into a dark abyss, leaving a rare loose thread in an otherwise well-knitted series. Adding to the intrigue of the finale was the absence of Kevin Costner, whose character John Dutton met his end earlier in Season 5. His death, portrayed as a hit disguised as suicide, closed the chapter on the family patriarch.

However, sadly, Costner’s departure from the series cast a long shadow over the show’s final scenes. Rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding his exit have kept fans speculating. One famous theory suggests that Costner, an experienced filmmaker, foresaw creative issues with the show and chose to leave before its decline. A viral Reddit thread fueled this idea, with one user indicating, "I think the first 3, maybe 4 seasons KC was pushing back on a lot of sh*t TS was trying to do as KC was an Exec Producer," as reported by Marca.

(L-R) Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille Chow, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham attend"Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere on Nov 07, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris)

Others believe Costner’s departure originated from creative disagreements with showrunner Taylor Sheridan. Someone wrote, "Yellowstone's success probably got to Taylor's head and inflated his ego." Another user remarked, "He didn't film 5b because he was trying to get time off to make other stuff, and TS wouldn't allow it, so he quit." According to some accounts, Costner’s decision to leave came after Sheridan’s vision for the series finale changed, no longer aligning with his own. Another user shared, "He said when he and Taylor sat down the vision of the rest of the show changed for Taylor and he wasn't interested anymore." Another claimed, "Costner's ego is as big as Sheridan's ego. They both wanted it their way."