‘Yellowstone’ fans unhappy with CBS as censored version was far from what Sheridan intended it to be

While the raw storytelling that necessitates strong language and violence, might not be to everyone's liking, it is what made the show immensely popular.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, 'Yellowstone' doesn't shy away from depicting intense moments. While the raw storytelling of the gritty West that necessitates strong language, violence, and even nudity, might not be to everyone's liking, it is what made the show immensely popular. In light of the same, fans of the series once slammed CBS for broadcasting the show with heavy cuts.

(L-R) Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Luke Grimes at the 'Yellowstone' Season 2 event on May 30, 2019 in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

To fill the empty slots in the fall lineup caused by the WGA and SAG strikes in September 2023, 'Yellowstone' made its highly anticipated network debut on CBS, as per TV Insider. The neo-Western drama was broadcast from the first season in a slot that was traditionally reserved for fresh content. But there was a catch. CBS’ strict network standards led to significant alterations, leaving fans frustrated. Viewers took to social media to air their discontent.

A netizen penned, "CBS: 'We had to edit due to our Broadcast Standards." If that isn't the dumbest thing I ever heard [what is]." Another chimed, "How much will you cut out for network TV?" Meanwhile, one urged, "Before you watch 'Yellowstone' on CBS, go watch somewhere else. CBS will edit out all the good parts and make no better than a soap opera."

CBS, "We had to edit due to our Broadcast Standards"

If that isn't the most dumbest thing I ever heard. — sTePhAnIe (@zredhott) September 18, 2023

In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Way to go CBS for editing 'Yellowstone' ...so what you gonna do edit and censor 3/4 of the show now. Why does this country continue to censor shows and songs on the radio when kids now these days watch and listen to music that has every word you can think of." Reiterating the sentiment, a fan remarked, "Already cut to bits," while another quipped, "That was a quick love scene lol." On Reddit, a netizen pointed out, "I saw it last Sunday and Beth was in the trough. They only cut out the part where she walks naked back to the house. I was surprised to see it with the amount of editing they have done even on some stupid things like Tate’s ice cream cone falling off. Did not realize that was so offensive!"

Way to go CBS for editing Yellowstone, so what you gonna do edit and censor 3/4 of the show now. Why does this country continue to censor shows and songs on the radio when kids now these days watch and listen to music that has every word you can think of. — Brad (@admiralbrad1031) September 18, 2023

Reportedly, when 'Yellowstone' aired on CBS, curses from the Dutton family and others were censored, which significantly altered the tone of the show. For example, Kevin Costner's character John Dutton no longer calls developer Dan Jenkins (played by Danny Huston) a 'c–ksucke' but instead opts for the more acceptable 'son of a bitch,' as per The Wrap. Other instances, like Jenkins’ reaction to Dutton redirecting the river, cut off right before the F-word was used. Additionally, a scene with the Dutton brothers, which originally included the word 'f–ker,' was also trimmed.

A notable edit also involved Kelly Reilly's character, Beth Dutton. In one scene, instead of calling a man a 'soft f–k,' she called him a 'snowflake.' On another occasion, where Beth flirts with Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser), had digital retouching, removing the moment where she reveals she was naked underneath her robe.