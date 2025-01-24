'Yellowstone' actors who fell in love on the sets confirmed this news in the most unusual way

The couple met while filming Season 3, sharing undeniable chemistry on-screen, and eventually also falling in love in real life.

Behind the gritty and rugged world of 'Yellowstone,' there was also a real-life romance, which kept fans' hearts racing. After sharing undeniable chemistry on-screen, co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison also fell in love in real life. The love birds went on to tie the knot and are now living their best life.

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison attend Bingham's Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Doherty)

The couple played the characters of Walker and Laramie in 'Yellowstone', meeting first in 2019 during Season 3 filming. While their characters eventually end up with each other, their journey was marred with a love triangle. Hassie's character develops a crush on Ryan's character, Walker, which creates tension with ranch hand Lloyd Pierce (played by Forrie J Smith). Despite the drama leading to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) banning women from the bunkhouse, the pair’s characters eventually reunite.

While their on-screen love story blossomed beautifully, the couple had to take help to start their off-screen romance. Harrison credited her mother for bringing her and Bingham together in an interview with Vogue. "Our story is thanks to my mom. She and Ryan met through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common—so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call."

When rumor mills reported their romance, the couple confirmed the news in a rather bold way. Bingham announced their romance in 2023 with a fiery Instagram post of them kissing in front of a massive bonfire, as per The Mirror US. The couple was seen wearing matching camouflage jackets and jeans, with Bingham's caption addressing the ongoing speculation. He penned, "More than a spark." Harrison also sweetly replied, "I love you, cowboy."

A year later, Bingham proposed, which Hassie later recounted. She said, "Ryan had been unusually quiet all night, and I could see he was visibly nervous—which was out of character for him. Then, out of nowhere, he broke the silence and said, ‘I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.’ I didn’t hesitate a moment before telling him I would. It’s true what they say—when you know, you just know."

The couple exchanged vows in May of 2024 in a Western-themed wedding at Harrison's family home in Dallas, which was featured in Vogue, as per Today. The weekend-long celebration was planned with Gro Floral and Event Design, and keeping true to their roots, the theme of the wedding included a 'cowboy black tie' dress code. "I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette," Harrison said. The couple wrote their own vows, and the ceremony was officiated by Harrison's close friend, Gabriel Hogan.