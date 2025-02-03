‘Yellowstone’ actor recalls meeting Kevin Costner for the first time — and why it left him speechless

A 'Yellowstone' actor shares a special memory from their first day on set, recalling a meaningful moment with Kevin Costner

Although Yellowstone has come to an end, some of its cast members are still happy to reflect on their time working on the hit Western drama. James Jordan, a familiar face in Taylor Sheridan’s projects, recently recalled a special memory of working alongside Kevin Costner.

Despite rumors of conflicts surrounding Costner’s exit, many of his co-stars still remember him fondly. One of them is Jordan, who played Livestock Agent Steve Hendon. Often working closely with both John Dutton and Kayce, Hendon frequently found himself in tense situations, particularly when facing those who threatened another rancher’s cattle. Looking back on his time on the series, Jordan shared a memorable experience from his very first day on set, when Costner took the time to run a one-on-one rehearsal with him before filming. "The first day I was on set with him was pretty crazy—seeing him from 100 yards away and thinking, ‘There he is, the man who hears voices in the corn.’ It was a real dream come true,” Jordan said [via Daily Express US]. “As the sun was setting in the beautiful Montana sky, I had a one-on-one rehearsal with Kevin Costner on this mountaintop. I was pinching myself while we did that. Such a fantastic leader, fantastic actor, and had a great time."

As Livestock Agent Hendon, Jordan’s character was under the authority of John Dutton, who served as Livestock Commissioner for many years. During his tenure, Hendon frequently found himself in dangerous predicaments, most notably when he was imprisoned for killing two men while forcibly transporting them in the back of a truck. Unlike many characters in 'Yellowstone', Hendon managed to survive the series, with his final appearance occurring in Season 5, Episode 1.

Beyond 'Yellowstone', Jordan has also appeared in other Sheridan-created shows, including 'Landman' and 'Lioness'. While he couldn’t provide specific details on their futures, he shared his hopes for additional seasons. “We’re hoping that we’ll have a second season of Landman and a third season of Lioness,” as reported by Dexerto. For more, check out all the new TV shows premiering this month. You can also stay updated on the future of the Yellowstone universe with our guides to the upcoming 6666 and The Madison spinoffs.

A still from 'Yellowstone' (Credit Image Source: Paramount+)

Cole Hauser, who portrays Rip Wheeler on 'Yellowstone', has expressed deep admiration for Kevin Costner's role as John Dutton. Reflecting on Costner's departure from the series, Hauser stated, "Kevin Costner was John Dutton. He embraced that role and it is now synonymous with him like so many of his other fine works," in a post he shared on Facebook. In a 2022 interview, Hauser Hauser shared insights into his personal relationship with Costner, highlighting the qualities he admired saying, "[What surprised me about Costner is] just what kind of human being he is. Before an actor or as a creative soul is just him as a person. He’s from the kind of area in California [that I’m from]. He’s from Ventura. I’m from Santa Barbara. And getting to know him over the last five years, I mean I’ve learned a lot about just being a gentleman on set and just a class act," as reported by the New York Post.