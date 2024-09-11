'Bad Monkey' Episode 6 Ending Explained: Mendez's betrayal costs heavy for one character

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'Bad Monkey' Episode 6, things heat up as characters get entangled in some pretty sticky situations. Friendship and alliances are tested, and secrets are revealed. Yancy's in a tight spot, and those close to him are taking big risks to clear his name. But as they dig deeper, they're uncovering some pretty shocking secrets.

Mendez's evidence tampering is exposed, revealing a key witness saw another man with one missing arm entering O'Peele's apartment, which could clear Yancy's name. Mendez flees the scene, and Rogelio's testimony strengthens Yancy's case, giving him the upper hand in his suspicions about Nick. Meanwhile, Detective Russell searches for Bonnie, trespassing into Yancy's house and finding the cabin's address, leading her to Fritz's place. Bonnie realizes she can't keep running and confides in Fritz, who advises her to stop following Cody.

Will Rosa and Rogelio's discovery clear Yancy's name in 'Bad Monkey'?

Rosa takes matters into her own hands and decides to snoop around the private airport where she and Yancy had a run-in with Eve and Nick. She hides behind a stack of crates, watching as Clasper and some shady gang members unload a private jet filled with drugs. Meanwhile, Rogelio is doing some digging of his own. He shows up at the police station with their kids in tow, leaving Monte speechless. Rogelio drops a bombshell, revealing that Mendez has been playing dirty. This evidence was tampered to frame Yancy, and to make matters worse, a witness saw another guy with one arm entering O'Peele's apartment, but Mendez strong-armed her into keeping quiet. The officers are finally starting to get the picture, but Mendez has already skipped town.

Yancy is over the moon when he sees Rogelio standing up for him and frankly speaking, Rogelio also feels like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders for doing the right thing, even if it's tough. This new info gives Yancy's case a major boost, and he's thrilled to have the upper hand in his quest to expose Nick. Detective Russell is still on the hunt for Bonnie and decides to snoop around Yancy's house. She then finds the address of the cabin and heads there. Bonnie is hanging out with Fritz, who tells her she can't keep running from her problems forever. Bonnie finally realizes that leading Cody on again is a bad idea.

Does Detective Russell get a hold of Bonnie?

Detective Russell finally catches up with Bonnie at Fritz's place, but she's gone again - this time with Fritz's airboat. Meanwhile, Rosa watches in shock as Neville takes a tumble from Clasper's jet. Neville also recognizes Rosa from their previous encounter at his sister's Miami cafe. The episode ends with a cliffhanger: Gracie's kidnapped while walking alone in the forest. The culprit's identity remains a mystery, but it's likely linked to Gracie's intimidation of Nick and Eve. Has Egg been ordered to take Gracie out? We'll have to wait until the next episode to find that out. The next episode of 'Bad Monkey' will hopefully answer these burning questions: Will Yancy finally get the break he needs? Will Neville and Rosa team up to bring down Nick and Eve? What's next for Rogelio after his brave move? We can't wait!

