Will there be any wildcards on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12? Spoilers reveal what's ahead

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is already making news for its fun costumes and new concepts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It looks like 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 might not have wildcards, according to spoilers leaked on Reddit. Over the years, many of these spoilers have turned out to be accurate, and fans often rely on them to get a sneak peek at what’s coming. Based on these leaks, there will be no wildcards introduced this season.

In previous seasons, wildcards added excitement by bringing in new masked performers midway through the competition. However, if the spoilers are correct, Season 12 will focus solely on the original group of contestants without any surprises from wildcard entries. While this might be a change from past seasons, it doesn't mean the show will lack the twists and fun viewers have come to expect

Fans are eager to see if these spoilers are right once again. Given the history of Reddit leaks proving true, the predictions of no wildcards will hold up for Season 12. "No wildcards this season," a Reddit user said. "According to the leaks.... no I don't think so," said another.

How many masks are confirmed in Season 12 of ‘The Masked Singer’?

In Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer', 15 masks have been confirmed, each with a unique theme. The lineup includes 'Buffalo', a costume featuring robust, brawny attributes; 'Ship', designed with maritime elements resembling a classic boat; and 'Woodpecker', a feathered outfit inspired by the bird. 'Bluebell' is a floral-themed mask adorned with bluebell flowers, while 'Showbird' boasts a glamorous design. 'Dust Bunny' takes a playful approach with a fluffy appearance, and 'Goo' features a quirky, gooey look.



The 'Chess Piece' costume is inspired by chess, likely resembling a knight or pawn, and 'Macaron' mimics the colorful French pastry. 'Leaf Sheep' combines elements of a sheep with a natural, leafy theme. The detective-themed 'Sherlock Hound' resembles a hound or dog, 'Ice King' has a frosty, regal design, and 'Royal Knight' features royal attributes in a knight-themed outfit. Finally, 'Wasp' resembles the buzzing insect, and 'Strawberry Shortcake' is a fruity, dessert-inspired costume.

Has any wildcard ever won ‘The Masked Singer’?

Yes, a wildcard has won 'The Masked Singer'. In Season 2, 'Queen of Hearts' was introduced as a wildcard contestant and went on to win the competition. Wildcards are typically introduced later in the season and can shake up the competition by bringing in fresh talent. Despite the late entry, Queen of Hearts impressed the judges and audience with her performances and ultimately took home the trophy.

Queen of Hearts first appeared in Episode 6, performing 'Love Is a Battlefield' by Pat Benatar. Her impressive debut set a high bar, and she continued to captivate both the audience and the judges with her strong stage presence and vocal prowess. Throughout the season, she performed a variety of songs, including 'Hit Me Up' by Gia Farrell and 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' from Dreamgirls. Each performance was marked by her versatility and ability to convey deep emotion, which resonated well with viewers.

What was the wildcard twist of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5?

In 'The Masked Singer' Season 5, the wildcard twist was introduced to add an unexpected element to the competition. After the initial performances by the Group A contestants, a new masked celebrity called the wildcard, was introduced. This wildcard joined the competition later than the original contestants and had the chance to perform and compete alongside them.



The wildcard was eligible to be voted out just like the other contestants. This meant that, despite entering the game later, the wildcard had to impress both the audience and the judges to avoid elimination. The twist was designed to refresh the competition by bringing in new talent partway through the season.