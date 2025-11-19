'Star Wars' makes an unexpected 'Acolyte' move, and the surprise ties directly to The Stranger

Disney surprised Star Wars fans with a surprise Acolyte release for Life Day, sparking new hope for a story once thought completely dead

More than a year after Disney and Lucasfilm quietly pulled the plug on 'The Acolyte', the studio has stunned Star Wars fans with a brand-new release tied to the canceled series. And it's one of the most elaborate collectibles the franchise has debuted in years. In August 2024, Deadline confirmed that 'The Acolyte' would not be moving forward with a second season, leaving the story of Manny Jacinto's Sith-adjacent warrior, The Stranger, seemingly frozen in place. But in a surprise celebration of Life Day, the annual 'Star Wars' holiday long associated with the franchise's cult-favorite Holiday Special, Disney rolled out a fresh wave of themed content both online and at Galaxy's Edge.

Among the offerings is an unexpected showstopper: a limited-edition Legacy Lightsaber inspired by The Stranger himself. Beginning November 17, fans can head to ShopDisney to snag The Stranger's Legacy Lightsaber Set. It's a premium collectible modeled after the dual-bladed weapon Jacinto's Qimir wielded during 'The Acolyte'. The set arrives in a display box styled after the character's cortosis helmet and gauntlet, making the packaging itself a piece of art. Priced at $325, the set includes multiple components and one particularly jaw-dropping feature pulled straight from the series.

In episode 5 of 'The Acolyte', Qimir stunned both the Jedi and the audience by splitting his saber into two weapons: one a traditional blade, the other a shorter shoto-style dagger used to devastating effect during the brutal Khofar ambush. Disney's real-world replica features both a 31-inch standard blade and a 17-inch shoto blade, which can be separated just like in the show. Complete with its own stand and collector's box, the set instantly ranks among the most impressive Legacy Lightsabers Disney has produced. The release is all the more surprising given the show's cancellation, but it also fuels hope among fans that The Stranger's story isn't entirely over.

For months, rumors have circulated about the character potentially continuing in another format, whether as a standalone series, a film, or even a novel. Interest only grew after it was revealed that 'The Acolyte' had planted early clues suggesting Qimir was meant to be the First Ren, according to ScreenRant. He's the original founder of the Knights of Ren, who later serve under the corrupted Ben Solo in the sequel trilogy. Even if Disney has no immediate plans to revive the series, the new collectible is a welcome nod to one of the most intriguing characters the franchise has introduced in years.

It also pairs perfectly with other recent releases, including Hasbro's Black Series Stranger helmet and Master Sol's Legacy Lightsaber, which arrived earlier this year for May the Fourth. For a show no longer in production, 'The Acolyte' still finds surprising ways to stay alive. And The Stranger's spectacular new lightsaber might be the strongest sign yet that this corner of the galaxy is far from forgotten.