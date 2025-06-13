‘AGT’ viewers demand NBC to change the ‘judge panel’ after 'confusing' vote reversal leaves fans furious

"There's no doubt that you guys are incredible, but... it didn't blow me away," Howie Mandel shared.

'America's Got Talent' fans want the producers to make one big change on the NBC talent show. In a recent episode of 'AGT' Season 20, singer Charity Lockhart began singing 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' but the song didn't connect with judge Simon Cowell, and he asked her to stop and sing another song. Soon after, Lockhart performed a beautiful rendition of 'Golden Slumbers,' and she ended up receiving Mel B's Golden Buzzer. However, the drama and the fun didn't end there, as many viewers of the show took to various social media platforms and made an urgent plea to the creators of the show.

The viewers slammed the judging panel and asked the makers of the show to replace the judges. The current judging panel of 'America's Got Talent' includes Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Mel, and Cowell. However, the fans called out one judge in particular, and it was none other than Mandel. The veteran judge faced heavy backlash from fans over his comments and for reversing his vote.

During the same episode, Urban Theory, a 24-person Italian dance troupe, took over the 'AGT' stage, and they tried their best to impress the judges with their synchronized dance moves. Cowell and Vergara were stunned by the dance group’s performance, but Mel and Mandel didn’t seem impressed. As per Gold Derby, when Mandel was asked to share his viewpoints on Urban Theory's audition, he went on to say, "There's no doubt that you guys are incredible, but... it didn't blow me away." At first, Mandel said 'no' to the group but later changed his vote to 'yes' for Urban Theory.

An outraged fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "I'm about to be done with this show, bruh! Can we get new judges??? You'll almost have to do something supernatural to impress them now! That performance was amazing, and yet Howie wanted to say no at first. Smh. #AGT." Followed by a second user who penned, "I think Howie needs to leave #AGT. He’s been on for so long that nothing seems to impress him anymore." Another netizen chimed in, "Your AGT sucks, and I've watched for as long as you've been on. After the premiere this season, you're done in my book. Bye bye." One viewer said, "Why would they do that? The format is becoming confusing."

I'm about to be done with this show bruh! CAN WE GET NEW JUDGES??? You'll almost have to do something supernatural to impress them now! That performance was amazing but yet Howie wanted to say no at first. Smh. #AGT — CrazyMike007 (@CrazyMikey007) June 11, 2025

On the other hand, some fans stated that both Mandel and Mel should be fired from the show. A fan went on to say, "#AGT Howie and Mel B are ridiculous. They were certainly a yes act. I don't even know how you arrive at that conclusion. I was hoping Sofia would hit the GB just to spite them." One person shared, "Howie & Mel are on Bob's planet for saying no to that dance crew from Italy. *Even though Howie changed his vote* #AGT." Another fan penned, "It is time for Howie and Mel B to retire from AGT." Another user remarked, "What the hell were Howie and Mel B watching?" #UrbanTheory was amazing! Especially considering some of the ridiculous acts Howie has let through. So they’re not as epic as Murmuration; they were still incredible and worthy of moving on for sure…. #AGT."