Carrie Underwood’s ‘American Idol’ exit rumors reveal a wild connection to Ellen DeGeneres’ judging past

Ellen DeGeneres joined 'American Idol' as a judge during Season 9 but left the show just after a year

ABC's 'American Idol' Season 23 will be best remembered as the debut season of Carrie Underwood as the judge of the show. For Underwood, it was a full-circle moment, as she was the winner of Season 4. However, Underwood's judging stint received a lukewarm response, with rumors circulating about her return for Season 24. Despite this, recent reports strongly suggest Underwood is all set to follow American Idol's former judge Ellen DeGeneres' footsteps, and here’s why.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in New York City (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

DeGeneres joined 'American Idol' as a judge during Season 9's Hollywood round, replacing Paula Abdul and joining Kara DioGuardi as the second female on the panel. Known for her kindness, DeGeneres often talked about the positives in contestants' performances and used her signature humor to ease tension on the show, as per American Idol Fandom. However, she later admitted in interviews that she struggled with giving harsh critiques. In a statement, she said, "A couple months ago, I let FOX and the American Idol producers know that this didn't feel like the right fit for me," as per People.

DeGeneres further continued, "I told them I wouldn’t leave them in a bind and that I would hold off on doing anything until they were able to figure out where they wanted to take the panel next. It was a difficult decision to make, but my work schedule became more than I bargained for.” She also explained that judging was hard for her because she didn't like critiquing contestants. "I also realized this season that while I love discovering, supporting, and nurturing young talent, it was hard for me to judge and sometimes hurt their feelings. I loved the experience working on Idol, and I am very grateful for the year I had. I am a huge fan of the show and will continue to be," said DeGeneres.

Notably, DeGeneres at the time was known as one of the nicest people in showbiz and likely avoided being harsh to protect her image. Similarly, Underwood, with her 'America’s Sweetheart' reputation, seemed reluctant to make tough decisions, as per Screen Rant. This was clear when she refused to help judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan choose between Mattie Pruitt and Josh King during the 'Judges' Save,' not wanting to end anyone’s dream. She looked visibly upset when King was sent home. Her act of distancing herself from the decision was in stark contrast to Katy Perry, Richie, and Bryan, who often consulted each other.

Not only that, in the initial episodes of 'American Idol' Season 23, Underwood admitted she struggled to say no during auditions and worried about seeming mean. Like DeGeneres before her, she seemed too soft-hearted to truly judge contestants, leading some to believe she might only last one season as a judge. Additionally, throughout the season, Underwood, Richie, and Bryan often acted more like cheerleaders, rarely giving negative feedback, which made the show less engaging.

The constant standing ovations lost meaning without critical insight, unlike the respect earned from tougher judges like Simon Cowell. Underwood's repetitive, gentle critiques lacked substance, showing she never fully settled into the role. Additionally, in an interview with E! News, Underwood said she thought it would be 'cool' to return for 'American Idol' Season 24 but didn't sound overly eager. She shared, "I had a lot of fun, for sure. I didn't know how I would feel about it. And Luke and Lionel and the crew and the people who work on the show are just so easy to be around.” When asked if she, Richie, and Bryan should come back, she replied, "I mean, that would be cool, I think."