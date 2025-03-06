Mike Tyson once admitted he wouldn't let his 8-year-old son visit Michael Jackson: "I love him, but..."

"The parents have to be responsible for that s**," Tyson said, blaming the parents who took their kids to Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

Although Mike Tyson and Michael Jackson shared a close rapport, certain aspects of the musician's life left even the boxing legend uncertain. Known for his candid nature, the former heavyweight champion appeared on Michael Rapaport’s podcast, 'I am Rapaport,' in 2019, where he openly discussed why he would not have allowed his eight-year-old son to spend time with the King of Pop.

Pop star Michael Jackson speaks with photographers during a break in his testimony December 3, 2002 in Santa Maria, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Ruymen - Pool)

For context, Tyson's claim came in light of HBO's documentary titled 'Leaving Neverland' that featured allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck. In the 2019 documentary, former child entertainers Robson and Safechuck claimed Jackson sexually abused them as children, per UNILAD. Not only that, the duo also provided detailed accounts along with their families to corroborate their allegations.

When Tyson was asked about his views on the issue, the boxer clarified that he claimed he would not let his eight-year-old child "hang out with Michael Jackson," as per Daily Mail. "Michael has a reputation of this," said Tyson while adding, "I have an eight-year-old kid—I wouldn't let Michael hang out with my kid; I wouldn't let my kid go over Michael's house – I love Michael. You know what I mean?"

Tyson also addressed his own 1992 rape conviction, acknowledging the impact it had on people's perception of him. He said, "It's f***ed, but I understand that, cause I would think the same thing," explaining that he respected and understood when people refused to let their daughters be around him because of his past. Tyson also placed much of the blame on the parents who took their children to Jackson's Neverland Ranch. He said, "The parents have to be responsible for that s***," and added, "I just thought the fact that these kids, Michael is telling them, 'If anyone knows about this, we're both going to go to prison forever'... it was just really horrible."

Tyson also did not shied away from commenting on the accusations against Jackson by Robson and Safechuck, stating that while "whatever happened" was "wrong," he felt it appeared as though they were "just out to get some money." He added, "What you're doing now is even wrong, coming out saying this stuff. It's wrong; it's wrong on both sides."

Talking about Jackson and Tyson's close-knit bond, Tyson admitted to holding a lot of anger towards Jackson until they eventually spent time together, as per The Sun US. Speaking on TI's expediTIously podcast, Tyson recalled, "I met Mike one day, I think he was at a concert in Cleveland, I’m with Don King." Tyson further shared, "Michael comes over, and he talks to Don; he doesn’t talk to me. I say, 'Let me just go on and meet Mike,' cause that's really why I'm here, I want to meet Mike."

When Tyson approached him, Jackson asked, "Don’t I know you from somewhere? Where do I know you from?" Tyson said, "He broke my ego, he crushed me." Afterward, Tyson reluctantly introduced himself as "just a fan," and Jackson quickly left. Tyson held onto the feeling of being snubbed for years until Jackson invited him to hang out. Initially rejecting the offer, Tyson eventually accepted and flew out to meet Jackson. He reflected, "I said ‘F*** man, he’s a good guy," but also wondered, "Why’d you play me though, Mike, why’d you play me like that? You knew who I was, why’d you play me?" The two went on to share quite a close bond afterward.