‘Sister Wives’ fans concerned after spotting unusual detail about Kody and Robyn’s daughter

Kody and Robyn Brown previously mentioned that their daughter has been a night owl ever since she was a baby.

Fans of the reality show 'Sister Wives' once expressed their concern for Kody Brown and Robyn Brown's youngest daughter, Ariella, after a video surfaced featuring a "disturbing" detail that has left everyone worried. The video raised eyebrows as fans noticed the little girl using a pacifier—an unusual sight for a child her age, leaving many questioning the situation. Several research studies and reports have shown that most children stop using pacifiers by the age of 2 to 5. As a result, many became concerned about Ariella’s health and well-being.

Attentive fans caught this detail in a trailer for one of the episodes of the reality show. The clip featured Kody spending time with Robyn and their children along with his first wife, Meri Brown. On the other hand, his other wives, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, seemed occupied with their separate activities in a different corner, as reported by The US Sun. One Reddit user pointed out the bizarre detail in a thread and wrote, “Ariella pacifier… 5-7? Even if this is 2 years old…” Fans soon flocked to the comment section of the thread to share their views on this.

How old is Robyn Brown's child Ariella now? Why does she have a pacifier still?? #SisterWives #TLC pic.twitter.com/n1wTYMsbKb — David Wright (@dlwright0622) September 5, 2023

One Reddit user commented, “I noticed this as well. She’s now at an age where this is truly unacceptable and ridiculous. If this is an indicator where she is at developmentally…” Another person claimed, “The only acceptable reason for a child of that age to have a 'soother' would be if they were possibly neurodivergent (I’m not saying she is, but who knows?). And they make age-appropriate chew toys for kids of that age who need them.” A third Reddit user chimed in and shared, “Omg. As a mother of a newly turned 2-year-old, I'm getting ready to get rid of them. This is horrifying.”

Similarly, another one shared her experience and wrote, “That irks me so much, and my son was an extended pacifier user. He ditched it around 4. He was a meth-exposed baby, and we didn't know how things would go with his development.” The same user added, “Ari's extended pacifier use is because Robyn and/or Kody are too lazy to take it away. Ari is still using it on her parents. She seems hyperverbal and NT (my son isn't NT, and many kids like him take longer to give up pacifiers/comfort items).” As reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet, 'Sister Wives' fans have previously questioned Kody and Robyn's parenting approach.

In a bonus scene from one of the 'Sister Wives' episodes, young Ariella seemed to be excited while recalling her first day of kindergarten. During the conversation, Kody and Robyn shared a shocking detail that Ariella has been a “night owl” since she was a baby. Robyn admitted that her daughter often got up late in the morning, sometimes even in the afternoon. This revelation soon began a debate in the video’s comment section as fans reacted to the unusual sleep schedule. Robyn also mentioned that she had tried to change Ariella’s routine in the past but had little success.