Tyra Banks’ ‘DWTS’ outfit was so extra, a huge movie franchise couldn't help but roast her: ‘Who wore...’

Tyra Banks' outfits on 'DWTS' have only gotten crazier over the years, but it looks like fans have had enough

Hosting reality TV shows is definitely not an easy feat, just ask supermodel Tyra Banks, who once came under fire for her eccentric fashion sense while hosting 'Dancing With the Stars'. The Victoria's Secret model was roasted for resembling a 'Jurassic Park' dinosaur during one of the episodes of the reality show in 2021. Jurassic Park's official X account even posted snapshots side by side with the caption - "Who wore it best?" and asked the netizens to vote. Talk about brutal. "Dilophosaurus is an icon always," an X user joked. "The Dilo, clearly; Dilophosaurus not only wore it first, but actually has class, only frilling when necessary. It knows it doesn’t need to strut around like a lilypad-peacock hybrid for attention," a fan of the show mocked.

Who wore it best? @tyrabanks pic.twitter.com/yWWtCosp2p — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 28, 2021

Dilophosaurus is an icon always — Neemz - The Movie Poster Guy & Jurassic Your World (@movieposterguy) September 28, 2021

The Dilo, clearly; Dilophosaurus not only wore it first, but actually has class, only frilling when necessary. It knows it doesn’t need to strut around like a lilypad-peacock hybrid for attention.🥂 — Mandy Marie ✨  (@MissManday) September 28, 2021

"Tyra, it’s ok to wear a normal dress on DWTS. The show is not about you," an online user criticized the former model's style. "I am sorry, but it is a horrid dress......classless....we are tired of you thinking we tune in to watch you waddle across the floor. What you wear is not a concern of anyone I know. I loved the dresses Aaron Andrews wore. She had class and wasn't such a showoff! Vision-no," another fan slammed Bank's hideous burgundy dress with fan-like sleeves.

Tyra, it’s ok to wear a normal dress on DWTS. The show is not about you. — CatBoss (@bruc3l33lov3r) September 30, 2021

I am sorry but it is a horrid dress......classless....we are tired of you thinking we tune in to watch you waddle across the floor. What you wear is not a concern of anyone I know. I loved the dresses Aaron Andrews wore. She had class, wasn't such a showoff! Vision-no — Linda Lane Francis (@lanefrancis70) October 1, 2021

“I’m sorry, but my first thought when I saw Tyra in this dress was, ‘why is she dressed like a period blood clot?’" Another X user chimed. However, Banks defended her fashion choices while being interviewed by E! Daily Pop back then, as per The Sun, "There's a base of that dress. It looks like a normal, beautiful dress from the '90s," she said. "Then I go on the stage in front of the audience and everybody, and I put on the wing thing. And everybody was like, 'Oh!' because they thought the first thing was the normal dress," she added. "I call it Victoria's Secret 'wangs.' It's not wings. It's got an 'A.'" That's how we did it."

Tyra Banks at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025, in California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Amy Sussman)

Fans clearly did like Banks' alleged copy of Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress, but there are some ground rules that the diva follows when it comes to flaunting her figure on 'DWTS'. In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Banks said she "makes sure that the waist is snatched because if it's not, I'm well endowed naturally, and it can look a little bit like a moo moo," she explained. Additionally, she stated that all her costumes had to be wide at the shoulders, and she avoided wearing satin outfits because she was afraid of revealing cellulite. The TV host added that she picked out every one of her ballroom outfits on the show.

During the interview, it was revealed that Banks loved to have at least "two quick changes in every show, and she has been planning up to six different custom-made queen pieces for the finale." The supermodel just brushed aside the criticism she received for her unusual fashion choices under the carpet and made sure she enjoyed her time as a glamorous host on the show.