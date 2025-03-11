Taylor Swift was allegedly unhappy after Travis Kelce revealed a bedroom secret on podcast: "Try role..."

"If Travis does retire, it could drastically change his and Taylor's lives together," an insider revealed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance has consistently garnered major headlines, making them one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment arena. Known for their public displays of affection and unwavering support for each other’s careers, the curiosity around their public relationship is at its peak, but the couple mostly keeps things private. However, things quickly took a drastic turn when reports surfaced that Swift was dissatisfied with Kelce for sharing their bedroom secrets on a podcast.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith)

Swift and Kelce, who began dating in 2023, had hit a rough patch when the athlete revealed more than required during an October 2024 episode of the athlete's podcast, 'New Heights,' as per Sportbible. The podcast is hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason, who is a retired NFL star and Super Bowl winner. The duo was seen taking listener questions on their podcast when a fan sought advice on his wife's sudden disinterest in sex.

Kelce offered advice while making it clear he had no personal experience with such issues. The Kansas City star said, "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like]." He then suggested ways to spice things up, saying, "Try role play one night, you know, see if she's up for that. Go to Spencer's novelty and sex toy store and get some f**** sex stuff, man. Kelce also recommended adding romance, saying, "Get some rose petals; try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just have to rekindle that flame."

Swift was reportedly upset after Kelce shared details of their intimate life on a podcast. According to Radar Online, Swift was reportedly "appalled" by Kelce’s comments, with a source claiming it has caused strain in their relationship. Concerns were raised about his "potty mouth" and how his behavior might impact Swift’s carefully curated public image.

However, the pop star chose to support Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs reached the Super Bowl, as per Mirror UK. However, after the AFC Championship Game, she warned him on the field to be on his best behavior in New Orleans, referencing his past mistake. Kelce was previously suspended from the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2010 after testing positive for marijuana while the team was in New Orleans to face the Florida Gators.

Subsequently, recent reports started doing the rounds that Kelce is reportedly torn between continuing his football career or transitioning to showbiz, leaving Swift uncertain about their future. Radar Online revealed that the Kelce is still reeling from the Super Bowl loss, which was worsened by Swift being booed by MAGA fans over her anti-Trump stance. An insider also cautioned, "If Travis does retire, it could drastically change his and Taylor's lives together. He would be around far more—and who knows, she may start to get sick of him!"

Kelce addressed speculation about his future, saying, "I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road—I’m not making any crazy decisions. I’m going to take some time to figure it out." An insider revealed Swift’s concerns, saying, "Taylor is really gripped by fear over which way he's going to jump because it has big ramifications for their relationship, but also, it is totally his call."

The source further revealed Kelce’s stance on his future and Swift’s concerns, stating, "Travis is totally adamant that Taylor would never pressure him into anything, insisting she’ll support whatever he decides—but let's be real, it's no secret she's itching to settle down." The insider also revealed that Swift and Kelce miss each other due to his demanding schedule but worry that too much time together post-retirement could strain their relationship. Swift also struggled after being booed at the Super Bowl, which affected her self-esteem, despite Kelce reassuring her it was just rival fans.