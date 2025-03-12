Sofía Vergara was stunned when her son told her what she should wear for school: "Dress like a..."

It's hard to believe Sofía Vergara is a mother, but it's even harder to imagine her getting fashion advice from her son. Vergara, who is capturing fans' hearts with her bold wardrobe choices, was once schooled by her son, Manolo González Vergara, on what she should wear for the school visits. The actress was certainly caught off guard as Manolo not only roasted her but also made sure she got the message loud and clear.

Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison)

During her January 2024 appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' Vergara opened up about a funny moment about her son, Manolo, giving her unexpected fashion advice. She recalled, "I was dropping him off at school, and he turned around and said to me, 'Mom, don't forget that tomorrow it's like the parents-teacher thing.' Yeah, and I'm like, 'Yeah, sure, I know.' Vergara further shared how just as he was about to close the door, Manolo added a final remark that caught the 'Griselda' actress off guard as she said, "And then he turned around and said, 'Don't forget to dress like a mom.'"

Vergara was left stunned by his comment as she recounts, "I was like...I don't even... I'm like, Wait, don't just say that!’ I got out of the car. What does that even mean?" Host Kelly Clarkson could not help but relate to the experience and chimed in with her own story about her son criticizing her wardrobe choices. Clarkson said, "My son says things to me about my wardrobe. He literally made me change for my girls' night out... just going out to dinner. He was like, 'Oh, so you're going to wear that?' And I was like, 'Damn.'" Vergara then joked about how Clarkson had it worse, as she said, "And you're worse than me because at least I was in my 20s..I was like 23 when he told me that.'"

The Internet quickly chimed in and shared their opinions about the funny mother-son interaction under the YouTube video. One fan wrote, "Sofia is a sweetheart and should be proud of her son and herself." Another one added, "Sofia Vergara is entertaining! I’ll worry about that the day I have a son who asks me to do it. Currently, I don’t have that problem." One netizen said, "I love this interview with Sofia Vergara so much I can listen to them chat for an hour nonstop haha." Meanwhile, another remarked, "We’re finally getting to know Sofia better instead of having hosts just mocking her."

Vergara welcomed her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, in Colombia in 1991 when she was just 18 and was married to her childhood sweetheart Joe Gonzalez, whom she later divorced, as per People. Reflecting on young motherhood, Vergara said, "It’s an experience that’s unique. It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too." Today, Manolo and Vergara collaborate on various projects, including co-producing 'Celebrity Family Food Battle' and co-founding Toma, a Latin culinary brand.

Additionally, Manolo also spilled beans on learning to cook because his superstar mother didn't, at The Hideaway Mexican Steakhouse for the launch of Toma Empanadas. Monola said, "I learned how to cook out of necessity. It’s not that her cooking is bad, he clarified—"It's simply that she doesn't cook at all," as per Parade. Manolo further said, "She hates being in the kitchen. She's not drawn to it at all."