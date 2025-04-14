Kelly Clarkson makes a difficult choice on 'The Voice' — only to get emotional in the end

It was the last night of 'The Voice' season 21 blind auditions, and the coaches were being extremely picky about which contestants they would like to have on their team. That is when Parker McKay walked in and rendered an entertaining version of Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands.' Despite the coaches grooving to her catchy voice, only Kelly Clarkson turned to support the young singer. However, that one chair turn altered McKay's life; she then disclosed a life-changing moment that had impacted her right before the auditions. "I lost my mom to dementia this week. I'm just really thankful for the shot," the Nashville native sobbed as she embraced Clarkson. "I'm emotional," she added.

Clarkson, who wasn't aware of McKay's background, remained stunned by the revelation. "Oh my God, I'm so sorry," she reacted after remaining speechless for a while. "At the Blinds, we don’t get the full story," Clarkson remarked, expressing inner gratitude over her wise decision of taking the final call for closing the selection for her team by choosing McKay. "I was really glad I was moved to turn around because sometimes in life, when it rains, it pours, and you just need a break in the storm. I’m really glad she’s on my team. I’m not going to cry."

Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 22, 2023, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

"I'm not going to turn unless I absolutely feel moved," Clarkson had earlier revealed. "At this point, I've filled up my team quite a bit and I'm wanting to round it out with somebody I really feel confident in," she explained before the auditions. She added that she had set aside the final position on her team for a person who deserved mentoring with guidance. "I'm really just reserving this last spot for someone I really feel is passionate and craving this opportunity." McKay later recalled that five years ago, her mother had received a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, as per USA Today.

"My mom started acting drastically different and wasn’t acting like my mom," the young artist disclosed in her introductory clip. "She wasn’t really present except when I sang for her." In addition to revealing that her mother passed away the day before she left for the blind auditions, which was also the day before her mother's birthday, McKay sadly acknowledged that she would always treasure the final minutes she had with her mother. "I was so lucky because both my dad and I were able to be there right by her side holding her hand until she took her last breath," she expressed in grief. "I can’t believe I have to do this part without her."

AFTD reported that McKay was able to inform her mother about her blind auditions. Sadly, she was eliminated from the reality talent show during the battle rounds. She performed on Lesley Gore’s 'It’s My Party'. The song was an homage to her mother, McKay revealed. She also mentioned how she accented her ensemble with her mother's bracelet and engagement ring. “Performing on The Voice was an absolute dream come true. When I was 17, my mom, who gave me my love of music, drove me to my first-ever singing competition and stood in line with me for 13 hours,” McKay told the publication. Calling it "a full-circle moment," the Nashville native expressed happiness over fulfilling her mother's last wish.