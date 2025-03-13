Katy Perry once told an ‘American Idol’ contestant to ditch the glitter — and the audience booed loudly

"Yes! Katy got booed!" exclaimed fellow judge Luke Bryant after Perry's remark sparked a dramatic audience response

Katy Perry had a love-hate relationship with the fans of 'American Idol' throughout her seven years of judging tenure. The 'Roar' singer is often praised for her insightful feedback to contestants; however, she has also faced criticism for her bold and sometimes harsh remarks. Still, no one had anticipated seeing Perry booed on the 'American Idol' stage, making for an unforgettable moment for the singer.

A screenshot of 'American Idol' judge Katy Perry (Cover Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Marleen Moise)

Perry faced boos for the first time as an 'American Idol' judge after critiquing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s performance in April 2023, as per Entertainment Weekly. "Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry commented on Buzaladze’s sparkly outfit and energetic performance of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals' Paris (Ooh La La). However, she added, "Listen, I think that one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's going to be hard." However, Perry's remarks and her critique were met with a chorus of boos from the audience at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii.

In response, Buzaladze playfully asked, "Liner? Maybe eyeliner?" seeking an exception. Fellow judge Luke Bryan was excited about the audience’s reaction, exclaiming, "Yes! Katy got booed!" Lionel Richie added to the moment, commenting, "Whoa, hostility!" However, Perry took the boos in stride, acknowledging, "Okay, first time in six seasons. Whoo-hoo!" She stood by her critique, telling Buzaladze, "But what I'm saying is that I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be, like, pulled in by our hearts, too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might, too."

The Internet also shared their opinions under the YouTube video posted by E! News. A comment reads, "The outfit does not matter in a singing competition, period. Katy was grasping at straws with that remark… almost like she felt inadequate after watching the singer's performance." Another said, "Katy is well aware the contestants don’t dress themselves. There’s an entire costume department, so why blame the girl?" while another remarked, "Not impressed with Katy Perry. Who dresses her? I don't think she has a good voice at all. Have you heard her live? Not good." Another states, "What she said wasn’t rude, but why not talk about her singing when it’s a SINGING SHOW?? She's annoying about many other things, but this one isn’t as bad as the other things she’s said."

In another instance, Perry faced severe backlash when an 'American Idol' contestant and mother of three, Sara Beth Liebe, called out the singer for her mom-shaming joke. Liebe addressed the awkward moment from her audition in the March 2023 episode of the reality competition show, as per People. Before beginning her performance, Liebe revealed to judges that she was a mother of three. The judges appeared visibly shocked, with Perry standing up and dramatically fanning herself. Seeing Perry's reaction, Liebe joked, "If Katy lies on the table, I think I'm going to pass out." Perry quickly responded with a quip of her own, saying, "Honey, you've been lying on the table too much."

During the audition, Perry—who is also a mom—questioned Liebe's commitment to pursuing music. "Is this your dream? If it's not your dream, you might need to leave because there are a lot of dreams behind you," Perry told her. Liebe, still processing, responded, "Right, literally I'm still processing. I can't even answer." Despite Richie voting no, Bryan voted yes, and Perry ultimately sent Liebe through to Hollywood, saying, "Yeah, I guess? Why not?" A few days after her 'American Idol 'audition aired, Liebe addressed the moment on TikTok. The contestant expressed embarrassment and hurt over the televised moment, saying, "It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful." She emphasized the importance of women supporting each other, stating, "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom-shaming is super lame."