Jamie Lee Curtis’ beauty made Letterman lose his train of thought on live TV: "You always look..."

"I haven't seen you in 5 or 6 years, and you look terrific. 10 years has it been that long. You look terrific," he kept on repeating.

Jamie Lee Curtis looked stunning in the 1994 box office smash hit action flick 'True Lies' opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger. The same year she appeared on 'The Late Show With David Letterman' to promote her spy movie and grabbed all the attention. Letterman couldn't stop raving about her, "Wahoo. Man, I'm telling you something. That is one happening dress. You look I haven't seen you in a long time. You look great. You look...." The television host didn't waste a second to compliment Curtis' figure, clinging to the risqué LBD and also showing off her toned legs. He also felt overwhelmed with excitement about the lipstick mark Curtis had left on his cheek while giving him a peck during their introductory hug.

As per The Things, he continued to gush over the 'Halloween' actress, "I haven't seen you in 5 or 6 years, and you look terrific. 10 years? Has it been that long? You look terrific, and I'm guessing you always look terrific, don't you? Everybody tells you how great you look." Curtis then subtly agreed with the late host by narrating a hilarious incident. She explained that she met a man whose girlfriend was apparently getting a nose job done to look like her. Curtis confessed that during the time the man's girlfriend was recuperating, she felt tempted to enter the room and pretend to be her; however, she couldn't do it and felt defeated.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

"Now, had I been brave or smart or certainly smarter than I was on that day, could you imagine if I had walked in? That would be great," she said. "Can you imagine if I walked in, and then maybe, like, hid behind a piece of glass, and then the guy said, okay, honey. You can sit up, and look at your nose. And I was just sort of sitting there behind the door," she added with a laugh, imagining the sequence. Letterman once again connected the topic back to her looks and commented, "You know what you could do, you know, for a little extra money and maybe as a joke, you could stand in there with a doctor and, and work as a model."

Fans agreed with Letterman and couldn't stop complimenting Curtis' charisma, "She was known as "The Body," but after watching this, she could just as easily be called "The Personality." Complete package, as they say. A delight to watch, and Letterman was on his A-game here, too," a viewer praised. "God, she's dizzying. What a talent. And so bright. Total force. More power to her," a fan chimed. "Seriously, that dress looks amazing on her!!" an online user fawned over her looks. However, recently Curtis addressed the beauty standards being projected in the entertainment industry and refused to be part of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

In an Instagram post showcasing her aging body, the Oscar winner captioned, "In the world, there is an industry—a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry—about hiding things. Concealers. Body shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are. And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything. I've been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality."