Why was Casey White in prison? Serving 75 years, Alabama criminal's prison break inspires Netflix

FLORENCE, ALABAMA: The mind-baffling case of convicted criminal Casey White continues to captivate filmmakers. His prison escape in 2022 inspired Prime Video's 'Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story' followed by Netflix documentary 'Jailbreaker: Love on the Run'. Casey was already serving 75 years of imprisonment for multiple charges when he escaped the jail along with a reputed corrections officer, Vicky White.

Casey White, who has a long history of crime dating back to 2006, started a romantic relationship with Officer Vicky White (not related) while serving his time and awaiting trial for a separate murder case. While the Netflix documentary centers around Casey and Vicky White's bizarre relationship and escape plan, let's take a look at Casey White's criminal record which put him behind bars for 75 years.

Casey White's attempted killing spree in 2015

Casey White was serving 75-year imprisonment when he escaped from jail in 2022 (YouTube/@abcnews)

On the morning of December 1, 2015, Casey White embarked on a killing rampage from Alabama and Tennessee, as he tracked down his ex-girlfriend and attempted to murder her. He first broke into someone's house and stole two firearms before barging into his ex-girlfriend’s house. He opened fire at her and two men inside her home.

While the woman and the men managed to escape, White shot and killed a dog at the house, as per a report by Independent. Casey then broke into another home and stole a car and a gun. He was involved in multiple carjackings that night, during which he also shot another woman in the arm.

Casey was finally caught after a long police chase. Before surrendering himself, he threatened the cops to shoot himself. In 2019, he was convicted on multiple charges and received 75 years of imprisonment.

Casey White killed a woman in 2015 in a separate case

Casey White was romantically involved with a corrections office while serving his time (YouTube/@nbcnews)

While serving his time, Casey was booked for a separate murder case. His involvement in the murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway on October 23, 2015, came to light only after he confessed to the crime.

The case remained unsolved for five years until wrote a letter to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confessing to the crime. He then gave out the details of the crime which only the killer would have known. The prosecutors mentioned that he was paid to carry out the hit on Ridgeway. Casey White was awaiting his trial when he escaped prison on April 29, 2022.

How to stream 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run'?

A still from ''Jailbreak: Love on the Run' (YouTube/@netflix)

'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' is an American documentary that will explore Vicky White and Casey White's bizarre love story and their prison escape attempt that ended with Casey's surrender and Vicky's suicide. It is scheduled to debut on Netflix coming Wednesday, September 25.

The official synopsis for 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' reads, "In this gripping documentary, an Alabama corrections officer falls in love with a man awaiting trial for murder and risks it all to help him escape."

'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' trailer